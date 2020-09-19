172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|new-government-proposal-to-make-firing-easier-for-companies-with-under-300-employees-5860861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New government proposal to make firing easier for companies with under 300 employees

This proposal will be a part of the Code on Industrial Relations, 2020 scheduled to be introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha on September 19.

Moneycontrol News
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Image Source: PIB)
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Image Source: PIB)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's new labour law will support the idea of allowing companies having less than 300 workers to not be required to frame standing orders for their employees, reported Business Standard.

According to the news report, the government's new proposed labour law will allow such companies to not frame a statutory contract that acts as a collective rights document stating key terms and conditions in a standardised manner for workers. According to a Supreme Court judgment, that collective agreement overrides even the individual contracts between employers and employees in a particular unit.

This proposal will be a part of the Code on Industrial Relations, 2020 scheduled to be introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha on September 19.

Without a standing order in effect, there may be a the lack of classification of workmen and an absence on clarity about other wage-related details such as attendance policy, granting leaves among other heads.

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 06:48 pm

