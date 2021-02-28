New farm laws are a death warrant for farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 28 accused the Centre of orchestrating the violence on the Republic Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi, as he once again extended his support to the farmers agitating in the national capital against the three farm laws.



#WATCH Entire Red Fort incident was done by them. Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers. Our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals: Delhi CM Kejriwal in Meerut pic.twitter.com/955FWvNWLe

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2021

The AAP leader was in Meerut to address the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', amidst the ongoing farmer's protest against the three bills

His speech emphasised how multiple governments, both in national and state elections, have made big promises to the farmers, but never delivered on them. Today if these farmers are agitating in the cold for 95 days against the three farm laws, its because these laws are a death warrant for them, he said. It's a matter of life and death now.

"The government wants to take away their lands and give them to 3-4 capitalists. Farmers will become labourers in their own fields, that is why it's do or die situation for farmers," he said.

Kejriwal also reiterated how his party and his government have been supporting the farmers' movement from the very beginning. At the borders of Delhi, he has ensured that there is water, free Wi-Fi and facilities for a toilet.

During the early days of the protest when the farmers were marching towards Delhi, Kejriwal said, he was asked by the Central government to convert nine big stadiums of Delhi into jails. But he made sure that didn't happen.

Talking about the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Kejriwal said the government keeps lying in broad daylight about the MSP. "They say, that 'MSP was there, is there and will remain', but that is a lie."

He asked the farmers, if there is even one market in Uttar Pradesh, where any produce is sold at MSP?

The AAP leader further said: "The BJP says that MSP cannot be given as it will cost Rs 17 lakh crore. The farmer is not asking you for MSP free, but the farmer will give his crop. The government will earn money by selling that crop. If the Central Government wishes, all 23 crops can be raised on MSP."

The Delhi Chief Minister explained that when the government would sell the crops procured at Rs 17 lakh crore, they may end up earning Rs 18 lakh crore in a year, or may incur a loss in another year. But in a period of 10-15 years, there would be no major loss.

"And even if the Centre incurs a loss of Rs 1 or 1.5 lakh crore, then the government would not end up bankrupt," he said.

His said sugarcane farmers in western Uttar Pradesh wait for years for the payment of their sugarcane dues, forget about getting MSP.

He said if the people vote for a government with good intent, then a scenario is possible "where you leave your produce at the mill, and before you reach home, money for the sugarcane has been transferred into your account".

Kejriwal ended his speech saying, "there is no dearth of money in the government, but there is a dearth of good intent. Vote for a government which has a good intent".