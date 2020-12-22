New COVID strain LIVE Updates: Night curfew imposed in Mumbai; quarantine guidelines released for passengers arriving from UK

December 22, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

s variant, and another strain considered especially infectious has been identified in South Africa. India hs also suspended flights from Britain until December 31. Today is the 273rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,00,55,560 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,45,810 deaths. A total of 96,06,111 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country, which comprise 3.02 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. Globally, more than 7.73 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.01 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

New COVID strain LIVE Updates: Many countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. The restrictions focus mainly on Britain, which has imposed strict new lockdown measures because of what it described as the unusually rapid spread of a new strain there. A few other European countries have confirmed cases of the viru