New COVID strain LIVE Updates: Night curfew imposed in Mumbai; quarantine guidelines released for passengers arriving from UK

Asian Stocks Slip On Fresh COVID-19 Concerns
Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.54% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.58%.
A gauge of equities around the world fell yesterday and oil prices plunged as concerns about a new coronavirus strain in Britain overshadowed optimism over a vaccine-fueled rebound in economic growth. US stocks, however, trimmed their losses as investors also weighed the benefits of a $900 billion fiscal stimulus deal reached by Congress over the weekend. The benchmark S&P 500 was down only slightly after having fallen as much 2% earlier. Financial stocks also helped cap broader losses, rallying more than 1% after the Federal Reserve said the largest US banks could resume stock buybacks. (Reuters)
As the Maharashtra government yesterday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas,the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and some other countries. The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. (PTI)
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,212 on Monday with 16 more fatalities, while 1,018 new cases took the infection tally to 5,75,621, an official statement said. Of the 16 deaths, five were reported from Lucknow while two fatalities each were reported from Kanpur and Varanasi, it said. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 16,822. In the last 24 hours, over 1.25 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while more than 2.25 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far. (PTI)
US President-elect Joe Biden yesterday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe. The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same. The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states. It joins Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe. (AP)
