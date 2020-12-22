MARKET NEWS

December 22, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

New COVID strain LIVE Updates: Night curfew imposed in Mumbai; quarantine guidelines released for passengers arriving from UK

New COVID strain LIVE Updates: India hs also suspended flights from Britain until December 31amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading there.

New COVID strain LIVE Updates: Many countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. The restrictions focus mainly on Britain, which has imposed strict new lockdown measures because of what it described as the unusually rapid spread of a new strain there. A few other European countries have confirmed cases of the viru
s variant, and another strain considered especially infectious has been identified in South Africa. India hs also suspended flights from Britain until December 31. Today is the 273rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,00,55,560 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,45,810 deaths. A total of 96,06,111 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country, which comprise 3.02 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. Globally, more than 7.73 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.01 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • December 22, 2020 / 07:39 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and oil

    A gauge of equities around the world fell yesterday and oil prices plunged as concerns about a new coronavirus strain in Britain overshadowed optimism over a vaccine-fueled rebound in economic growth. US stocks, however, trimmed their losses as investors also weighed the benefits of a $900 billion fiscal stimulus deal reached by Congress over the weekend. The benchmark S&P 500 was down only slightly after having fallen as much 2% earlier. Financial stocks also helped cap broader losses, rallying more than 1% after the Federal Reserve said the largest US banks could resume stock buybacks. (Reuters)

  • December 22, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | Mumbai readies for night curbs; quarantine for air passengers

    As the Maharashtra government yesterday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas,the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and some other countries. The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. (PTI)

  • December 22, 2020 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | 1,018 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,75,621; death toll 8,212

    The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,212 on Monday with 16 more fatalities, while 1,018 new cases took the infection tally to 5,75,621, an official statement said. Of the 16 deaths, five were reported from Lucknow while two fatalities each were reported from Kanpur and Varanasi, it said. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 16,822. In the last 24 hours, over 1.25 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while more than 2.25 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far. (PTI)

  • December 22, 2020 / 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | US President-elect Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine

    US President-elect Joe Biden yesterday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe. The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same. The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states. It joins Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe. (AP)

  • December 22, 2020 / 07:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 274th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

