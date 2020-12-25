COVID-19: How Much Herd Immunity Is Enough?
Scientists initially estimated that 60 to 70 percent of the population needed to acquire resistance to the coronavirus to banish it. Now Dr. Anthony Fauci and others are quietly shifting that number…
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates: More than 600,000 people in UK get first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, the British government said on Thursday.
"The government has today published figures which show the number of people who have received the vaccine between 8 December and 20 December in the UK is 616,933," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. In all, Britain has ordered 40 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that he expects to receive millions of doses by the end of the year. (Inputs from Reuters)
New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: Germany reports first case of coronavirus variant spreading in Britain
A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in Britain has been found in Germany for the first time, the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Thursday.
The infected person flew to Frankfurt from London Heathrow on December 20 to visit relatives and tested positive upon arrival. Further genetic analysis of the sample at a lab in Berlin has yielded a case of B.1.1.7, as the variant is known, the southwestern German state's health ministry said in a statement.
"This is the first known case in Germany," it added. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates: South Korea sets highest daily coronavirus toll, struggles to contain latest surge
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday 1,241 new coronavirus cases were reported the day before, the highest daily count recorded, with a large outbreak at a prison in Seoul.
South Korea had early success in quickly controlling outbreaks with aggressive testing and contact tracing but has struggled to contain the recent surge in cases.
Tougher restrictions to stem new cases were taken this week including a ban on social gathering of more than five people, and ski resorts and tourist spots have been shut in a bid to stop the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates: Sikkim reported 32 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 5,664, an official said on Thursday.
Sikkim has 420 active cases, while 94 patients have Sikkim has 420 active cases, while 94 patients have migrated to other states and 5,025 people have recovered fromthe disease, the official said. (Inputs from PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere
Bethlehem on Thursday ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.
Similar subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled altogether due to the coronavirus. (Inputs from Associated Press)
Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 277th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.