December 25, 2020 / 08:07 AM IST

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: Germany reports first case of coronavirus variant

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: India has recorded 1,01,23,778 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,46,756 deaths.

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: A number of European and other countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain as a new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. India has also suspended flights from the UK until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. Today is the 277th day since India implemented a nationwi
de lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,01,23,778 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,46,756 deaths. A total of 96,93,173 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.75 percent. However, there are 2,83,849 active cases in the country, which comprise 2.8 percent of the total caseload. Globally, more than 7.92 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.40 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • December 25, 2020 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates: More than 600,000 people in UK get first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose

    More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, the British government said on Thursday.

    "The government has today published figures which show the number of people who have received the vaccine between 8 December and 20 December in the UK is 616,933," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

    Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. In all, Britain has ordered 40 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that he expects to receive millions of doses by the end of the year. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • December 25, 2020 / 08:07 AM IST

    New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: Germany reports first case of coronavirus variant spreading in Britain

    A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in Britain has been found in Germany for the first time, the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Thursday.

    The infected person flew to Frankfurt from London Heathrow on December 20 to visit relatives and tested positive upon arrival. Further genetic analysis of the sample at a lab in Berlin has yielded a case of B.1.1.7, as the variant is known, the southwestern German state's health ministry said in a statement.

    "This is the first known case in Germany," it added. (Inputs from Reuters) 

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates: South Korea sets highest daily coronavirus toll, struggles to contain latest surge

    South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday 1,241 new coronavirus cases were reported the day before, the highest daily count recorded, with a large outbreak at a prison in Seoul.

    South Korea had early success in quickly controlling outbreaks with aggressive testing and contact tracing but has struggled to contain the recent surge in cases.

    Tougher restrictions to stem new cases were taken this week including a ban on social gathering of more than five people, and ski resorts and tourist spots have been shut in a bid to stop the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates: Sikkim reported 32 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 5,664, an official said on Thursday.

    Sikkim has 420 active cases, while 94 patients have Sikkim has 420 active cases, while 94 patients have migrated to other states and 5,025 people have recovered fromthe disease, the official said. (Inputs from PTI)

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere

    Bethlehem on Thursday ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

    Similar subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled altogether due to the coronavirus. (Inputs from Associated Press)

  • December 25, 2020 / 07:32 AM IST

    Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 277th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

