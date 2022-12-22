 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Covid outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Subhrakant Panda, the newly-appointed president of the industry association FICCI, said there is no need for panic yet but alertness is certainly called for, and that the Indian economy and corporates have the depth and resilience to withstand any "short and sharp" disruption to the global supply chain.

With the global economy -- already struggling with the war in Ukraine and stagflation risks -- worried about the impact of another Covid-19 outbreak in China, India Inc is cautiously optimistic that the resilience of the Indian economy will help avoid any large-scale disruptions.

"I believe the government is on top of things," he said recounting how the government handled the unseen pandemic - first imposing lockdown when little was known to keep it under control, to a graded reopening of the economy, and finally to carrying out world's largest vaccination drive once the vaccines were available.

The Union Health Secretary has reportedly written to the states to keep an eye on genome sequencing of new cases to see if there is a mutation.

"I don't think there is a need to panic. But alertness is called for," said Panda, who is also the managing director of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd and was head of the Covid Task Force at FICCI during the peak of the pandemic.

Stating that he would not like to speculate on the reported outbreak in China, he said, "I hope for the sake of the world and I hope for the sake of the Chinese population that these are mostly mild cases and it is not disruptive beyond a certain point." Chinese cities are reportedly witnessing a wave of Covid-19 cases after Bejing loosened 'Covid Zero' protocols that had kept the pandemic at bay.