New COVID-19 Variant: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to stop flights from Omicron-affected nations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 urging him to immediately stop flights from the countries which are affected by the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Sharing the letter to the PM, Kejriwal said of Twitter, "I have requested Hon'ble PM to immediately stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. Any delay could be very harmful."



In the letter, the chief minister said, “Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our COVID warriors, our country has recovered from corona.”

“We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries including European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India,” Kejriwal said.

The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa this week, was designated as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 26, which named it Omicron.

Amid rising global concerns over the new coronavirus strain, PM Modi chaired an important meeting on November 27. The meeting was being attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul among others.