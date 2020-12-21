MARKET NEWS

New COVID-19 strain: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to ban all flights from UK, other European countries

In a tweet, Ashok Gehlot said India was late in banning international flights when COVID-19 had started spreading, leading to a drastic spike in cases in the country.

PTI
December 21, 2020 / 03:06 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot

Expressing concern over the new coronavirus strain in the UK, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the Centre to take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan and immediately ban all flights from the UK and other European countries.

In a tweet, Gehlot said India was late in banning international flights when COVID-19 had started spreading, leading to a drastic spike in cases in the country.

"The new strain of novel coronavirus emerging in the UK is a matter of great concern. GoI must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same & also immediately ban all flights from the UK & other European countries," he tweeted.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"India needs both a preparedness plan as well as steps to restrict any movement from affected countries. Our medical experts must be ready with a treatment plan in case of any outbreak of the new strain of virus. Health protocols must be adhered to even more strictly,” the chief minister said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the government is alert and there is no need to panic.

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Ashok Gehlot #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan #UK
first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:06 pm

