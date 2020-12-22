New COVID-19 strain in UK: A look at what Indian states are doing

Passengers coming from the UK through flights till December 22 midnight would be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports. (Image: Reuters)

India has suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK from December 23 to December 31 over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus spreading in Britain. Several other countries have already imposed a similar flight ban.

Also, passengers coming from the United Kingdom through flights till December 22 midnight would be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports "as a measure of abundant precaution", the Civil Aviation Ministry has said.

Aviation regulator DGCA has said that all airlines must ensure that passengers travelling from the UK do not board their flights from anywhere outside the UK to come to India during the suspension period.

Following the suspension of the flights connecting the UK and India, the Maharashtra government declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about the new coronavirus variant.

Here is a look at the measures taken by states in the wake of the emergence of the mutated variant of the coronavirus in Britain:

Maharashtra

> A night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure.

> There will be institutional quarantine for 14 days for those who arrive at the state’s airports from European and West Asian countries.

Karnataka

> The Karnataka government has mandated RT-PCR testing for all passengers arriving from the UK to the state.

> The state government has also mandated seven-day home quarantine for travellers from the UK, Denmark and Netherlands.

Punjab

> The Punjab government has already imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm and 5 am.

> There is also a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms.

Telangana

> The Telangana government has decided to conduct RT-PCR tests on all passengers who are already en route to the state from the UK, reported The New Indian Express.

(With inputs from agencies)