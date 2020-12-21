New coronavirus variant: Check how it has affected India, and what are the new rules

With a new strain of coronavirus being identified in the United Kingdom and, consequently, in other countries in the world, a new set of rules and fresh lockdowns have come into effect.

A surge in the infection rate caused by the new variant of the coronavirus has led to millions entering a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK from Sunday, with non-essential shops and businesses now closed.

Read: New coronavirus strain in the UK: Scientists’ concerns and what we know so far

Let's take a look at how this has been panning out in India.

>> The government on December 21 announced suspension of all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31, in view of the rising spread of the new coronavirus strain there.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

>> Keeping in view the new strain, and how fast it infects, the Maharashtra government on December 21 announced night curfew in Mumbai and other major cities of the state.

Follow new coronavirus strain live updates on Moneycontrol

>> Additionally, the Maharashtra government also decided to conduct institutional quarantine for 14 days for passengers arriving from European and Middle Eastern countries.

>> Passengers from European and Middle Eastern countries will be tested for the virus on the fifth or seventh day after quarantine. They will be released home after completing their quarantine period.

Explained: Why the UK’s mutated coronavirus strain may not be an immediate threat to vaccines

>> The state government has also decided to home quarantine those who are landing in Mumbai from other countries.

>> Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed officials to set up a separate hospital for passengers from Europe if they have symptoms of the new virus.