New coronavirus strain | BMC releases quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from UK

Mumbai | Passengers wearing protective face masks wait in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

Maharashtra government on December 21 announced night curfew in Mumbai and other major cities of the state, and also stated that passengers arriving from European and Middle Eastern countries will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine.

These decisions were in response to a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, and the Brihanumumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a set of guidelines for those arriving from UK to follow upon landing in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, India suspended flights from UK starting December 22 midnight until December 31.

Here are the BMC's guidelines for passengers landing in Mumbai from UK:

>> In its quarantine guidelines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that all passengers arriving from UK will be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in hotels near the airport for seven days.

>> However, if passengers are found to be showing symptoms, they will be shifted to Seven Hills Hospital.

>> The BMC has said that no RT-PCR test will be conducted on arrival. However, RT-PCR test will conduct during 5th to 7th days at the cost of the quarantined passengers.

>> If the result of the test is found to be negative, the passenger will be advised home quarantine for seven more days. The passenger will, however, be quarantined at the hotel or in a COVID-19 hospital for an additional 14 days if he/she is found to be positive and asymptomatic.

>> According to the BMC, the hotel charges will be borne by the passengers as per their choice of hotel.

>> These rules are applicable to all those arriving in Mumbai from UK, irrespective of their future travel plans, according to the BMC.