    New coal blending order to raise discoms' cost by Rs 11,000 crore in first half of FY24: Report

    At the present blending rate of 5.4 per cent applicable this fiscal, the distribution companies or discoms will incur an additional Rs 42,000 crore on their power purchase bills this fiscal.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST
    Power demand had risen a strong 10 per cent on-year in April-December. In the first three weeks of January, growth was even higher, at 14 per cent

    The government directive mandating power producers to increase blending of imported coal to 6 per cent of their requirement until September will add up to Rs 11,000 crore towards power purchase cost for distribution companies, a report said.

    At the present blending rate of 5.4 per cent applicable this fiscal, the distribution companies or discoms will incur an additional Rs 42,000 crore on their power purchase bills this fiscal as this has pushed up the variable cost of power procurement for utilities by Rs 0.226 per unit.

    The new directive issued on January 9 will see discoms shelling out an additional Rs 11,000 crore in their power purchase bills during the first half of the next fiscal. Now the government wants thermal power plants or gencos to increase the imported coal blending to 6 per cent, Crisil Market Intelligence & Analytics said in a note on Monday.

    The latest directive is aimed at averting a power crisis from coal shortage this summer due to domestic supply issues.