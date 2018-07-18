New CISF squad: Belgian Malinois dogs to help curb rising fidayeen threats

The Delhi Metro unit of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to procure a squad of Belgian Malinois dogs to track down 'fidayeen (suicide) attacks’ at Indira Gandhi International airport and the Delhi Metro network after repeated warnings from intelligence agencies about the possibility of such attacks, reports suggest.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, it will be the first time the paramilitary force will deploy Malinois dogs to curb rising fidayeen threats.

Malinois dogs had assisted the United States Navy SEAL in tracking down former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's hideout in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2001.

The CISF unit, which currently has 63 dogs, decided on Malinois dogs after German Shepherds, Labradors and Cocker Spaniels failed to detect ‘fidayeen attackers’ during dummy tests.

“Recently, exercises were conducted to test the ability of our dog squad to counter fidayeen attackers. Our men posed as terrorists and tied explosives around them. The dogs were let off to detect the explosives. Our existing squad has expertise in detecting explosives but their role in detecting fidayeen attackers was not so impactful,” a senior officer told HT.

Reports also suggest that CISF has not decided on the number of Belgian Malinois it will purchase.

The breed was first deployed in the Kaziranga National Park in Noida for anti-poaching operations. US Secret Service also uses Malinois dogs to guard the grounds of the White House.

In 2015, ahead of former US President's visit to India, a squad of Malinois dogs arrived to sanitise and conduct anti-sabotage checks.