New chemistry being created between India, US: PM Modi at 'Howdy, Modi' event

Addressing the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston, US on September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that new chemistry was being created between India and the United States.

Speaking shortly after US President Donald Trump’s address, PM Modi said that the energy at the event was a "proof of increasing synergy between India and the US".

The prime minister touched upon many key issues during his address.

Pointing at the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said that India is focusing on 'farewells' as much as it was on 'welfare'.

Calling it "one of the biggest challenges plaguing India for the past 70 years", PM Modi said that both Houses of Parliament discussed the issue for hours before passing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill -- bifurcating the state of J&K into two Union Territories.

Also read: PM Modi doing 'truly exceptional job' for India, says Donald Trump

Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi took a jibe saying that "some people" had problems with India revoking provisions of Article 370.

“These are the same people who cannot govern their own country properly. These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. Whole world knows them very well,” PM Modi added.

“These are the people who spread terrorism," PM Modi said, adding that the perpetrators of both, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the 9/11 attacks in US, were found there.

"It is high time we fight a decisive battle against the perpetrators and supporters of terrorism," PM Modi said.

Touching upon the developmental work undertaken by his government, PM Modi said it is the most discussed word in India in recent times.

"The biggest mantra for India is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Public participation is India’s biggest policy. We are challenging ourselves, we are changing ourselves. Today, India wants to progress faster as compared to earlier," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that Indians are aiming high and achieving higher and that the citizens of the country are "challenging those whose mindset is that nothing can change".

"In the last five years, 130 crore Indians have brought unprecedented results in different sectors," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that Trump is a "perfect in the art of deal" and that he is learning a lot from him and invited the US President to India.

Earlier, during his address, Trump had jokingly said that he may come to watch a National Basketball Association (NBA) match in Mumbai.

In what is being termed as a historic development, President Trump was also in the audience during the prime minister’s speech.

Earlier, PM Modi had invited suggestions for his address, and stated in a tweet that he will “refer to some of them” during his remarks.

This is PM Modi’s third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014, and the first after his re-election in May. The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.