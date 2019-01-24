New cases in Supreme Court to be heard within 5 days: CJI Rajan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Rajan Gogoi on January 23 said a system would be put in place soon under which all new cases in the Supreme Court will be taken up for hearing within five days, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“I have settled new norms for listing of cases, which will ensure that every urgent matter comes up on the docket within four days of its filing, at the most five days. We are trying to get rid of urgent mentioning before the court, which unnecessarily takes away judicial time. The attempt is to do away with the practice of oral mentioning altogether,” CJI Gogoi said.

Currently, advocates can make an oral mention of urgent cases before the Chief Justice’s bench and request early hearing. The bench takes between 10 to 20 minutes daily for hearing urgent pleas by advocates.

New cases currently take more than two weeks to be listed for hearing.

CJI Gogoi said if a case is not listed for hearing within five days, after the news system is implemented, the advocate will have the option to mention it before a registrar and get it listed.

After taking over as the CJI in October 2018, CJI Gogoi had expressed dissatisfaction over the practice of orally mentioning cases and said only matters pertaining to life and death and eviction should be mentioned.

The chief justice had promised to fill up the vacancies in trial courts within three-to-four months. He had also declared that he along with his senior colleagues were working on a mechanism that would ensure cases do not go off the radar while they wait to be heard.

CJI Gogoi had also tweaked the judges’ roster which decides subject-wise allocation of work, assigning public interest litigation (PIL) to Justice Madan B Lokur and himself.