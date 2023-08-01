New board in place for assessment and rating of medical institutions

Representative Image

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on August 1 the formation of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), in compliance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act of 2019, to evaluate and rank both public and private medical institutions according to how they comply with the commission's requirements.

The ministry in a statement said cases or complaints relating to medical negligence are handled by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in the relevant State/Union Territory or the State Medical Council concerned in accordance with the rules outlined in the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette, and Ethics) Regulations of 2002, which are governed by the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956.

Complainants or respondents who are still not satisfied with the State Medical Council's decision, have the option of appealing to the National Medical Commission's Ethics and Medical Registration Board, the ministry stated.

It has also announced the establishment of the National Council for Clinical Establishments for the purpose of registering and regulating both public clinical establishments (also those affiliated with the armed forces) and private clinical establishments, with the goal of delivering patients with cost-effective, high-quality healthcare.

It has said clinical establishments must meet requirements for minimum standards of facilities and services, minimum staffing needs, record-keeping requirements, and other requirements, such as adhering to Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) issued by the Central or state government and prominently displaying the rates charged by them.

According to the statement, hospital registration may be cancelled under the Clinical Establishments Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, if the registration requirements are not met.

As of today, 12 States and 7 UTs have ratified the CE Act of 2010. Under the Consumer Protection Act of 1986 (Amended 2019), complaints on any shortcoming in medical services may also be made to district, state, or national consumer dispute resolution forums, it said.