New Aadhar card enrolment centres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

The capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur is the largest city in this state. Regarded as a business hub, the city was placed 7th in the Ease of Living Index by MoHUA in 2018. All residents of India, including Raipur residents, must possess a valid identification document. The Aadhaar system launched by the Government of India in association with the Unique Identification Authority of India is the most accepted identity proof document and applicants need to visit their nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra to enrol. Raipur residents can visit their nearest Aadhaar centre in Raipur.

Applicants are provided with a 12-digit unique identification number and the document serves as a single ID and address proof document, accepted nationally for all purposes of business, trade and services across India. Aadhaar is modelled on the Social Security Number system (SSN) of the USA; widely regarded as the most secure identification system in the world.

Services provided at Raipur Aadhaar Enrolment Office

Aadhaar was authorized by the Government of India in 2009 and has since become the most accepted form of identity and address proof document accepted by banks, telecom companies, and other service providers. In order to apply for Aadhaar, residents of Raipur need to visit the enrolment centres nearest to them. They need to be present for a photograph and the representative at the Aadhaar card centre in Raipur will collate their fingerprints and iris scan. This paves the way for paperless identification. Finance and other service providers can simply use a pocket-sized finger-print scanning device to confirm the identity of the applicant.

Apart from applying for a new Aadhaar card, the Aadhaar enrolment centres are also equipped to make certain corrections and updates for applicants who already have an Aadhaar card.



Spelling correction in the applicant’s name in case of a misprint



Correction of the date of birth of the applicant in case of a misprint



Change in the applicant’s name



Changing from the maiden name to the married name



Changes in the address of the applicant



Changes in the applicant’s contact number linked to Aadhaar



Despite the changes or updates, the original Aadhaar number shall remain unchanged. In case the nearest enrolment centre is not in their vicinity, applicants can also visit their nearest bank or post office to avail the above-mentioned services.

Aadhaar Card Office Address in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

To make it convenient for Raipur Residents, a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra has been opened recently. Residents of Raipur can visit the below mentioned Aadhaar office Raipur to enrol for or update the details in their existing Aadhaar card.

Chhattisgarh

The new Aadhaar Office in Raipur is open 7 days a week from 9.30 a.m. to 6.00. p.m. It is equipped to accommodate approximately 1000 enrolments/updates per day.

FAQs

What is the procedure to enrol for Aadhaar?

In order to enrol for Aadhaar, residents of Raipur must visit the nearest Aadhaar card enrolment centres with their existing ID and address proof documents, (originals for authentication and photocopies for submission), fill the enrolment form and be present for biometrics scan. The representative at the Aadhaar card office in Raipur will take their photograph, fingerprints and iris scan and hand over an acknowledgement form.

How long does it take for the Aadhaar card to be delivered and how to track the application status?

It typically takes approximately 90 days for the Aadhaar card to be delivered. The card is couriered via Indian Postal Services. Applicants can track the status of their application by calling on the toll-free helpline provided in the acknowledgement form and referring to the enrolment number mentioned in it.

What are the charges associated with Aadhaar?

There are no charges for enrolling for Aadhaar. Applicants just need to visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre Raipur and begin the procedure to enrol for Aadhaar. However, individuals who already have an existing Aadhaar Card and need to make any changes or corrections can do so by paying a small fee of ₹50 per update.

Why has the government made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN card and is it safe to do so?

The Government of India has made it mandatory for all Residents of India to link their PAN card and Aadhaar Card for the purpose of filing and assessing Income Tax. It is absolutely safe to link the two cards. The details are not shared with anyone.

Is it compulsory to link Aadhaar card with bank accounts?

Linking Aadhaar card with Bank accounts was made compulsory by the Government of India. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court ruled against it. Banks are obligated to inform their customers of the same. That said, linking Aadhaar card with bank accounts is safe and can prove beneficial when one needs to apply for loans or other financial services in future. Also, banks store the Aadhaar information securely and the information is not shared with anyone, including the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Is there any provision to apply for Aadhaar online for senior citizens?

Unfortunately, there is no provision to apply for Aadhaar online for senior citizens. Since Aadhaar involves the collection of biometrics, applicants need to visit the Raipur Aadhaar centre in person.