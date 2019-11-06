New Aadhar Card Centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan: Know where it is

The Pink City of India, Jaipur is the Capital of the Royal State of Rajasthan and the largest city in the state. Home to some of the most brilliant forts and folklore of the grandiose Rajasthani Culture, this city has a lot to offer. Residents of Jaipur, like with other Indian cities, need to provide a proof of their identity while in the state capital, and one way to do so is through their Aadhaar Card. Locals in the city can visit one of the many Aadhaar card centres in Jaipur to apply for Aadhar cards.

Aadhar was launched by the Central Government to provide Indian citizens with a secure identification system that is unique to each applicant. The Central Government introduced Aadhaar in India in 2009 in association with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The UIDAI issues a 12-digit Aadhaar number to each applicant, which may be used as a valid ID and address proof all over India.

Services provided at Jaipur Aadhaar Enrolment Office

The idea behind Aadhaar was to create a system of an international standard through which one could get an identity system that captures the personal, demographic and biometric information of all applicants. The UIDAI collects and collates this information personally from every applicant as a part of the Aadhaar Card Application process.

Residents of Jaipur, who do not have a valid Aadhaar Card, can visit any of the one of the many Aadhaar enrolment centres in Jaipur to apply for the card.

Changing or correct Aadhaar Details including

Correcting the applicant’s name

Correcting the spelling of the applicant’s name (in case of misprint)

Changing from maiden name to married name (for women)

Updating the contact number

Updating the address (in case of changing residences or moving to a new city or part of the city)

Apart from applying for the Aadhaar Card at a banks or post office serving as Aadhaar centres in Jaipur, you can also get the following services, once your Aadhaar Card is issued.

In recent years, the Government of India has made it mandatory for Aadhaar Cardholder to link their PAN Cards with their Aadhaar cards for the purpose of filing income tax returns. This has made Aadhaar cards even more important.

Aadhaar Card Office Address in Jaipur, Rajasthan

The newest Aadhaar card centre in Jaipur, also known as the Aadhaar Seva Kendra has been opened at the below mentioned address:

1st Floor, Orbit Mall,

Ajmer Road, Civil Lines Metro Station

Jaipur 302006

Rajasthan

Registrar Name Center Address of the Registar Last Update Date Center Type Bank of India_New_649 BKID0006648, Bank Of India Malviya Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 07-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Dwarikapuri Post Office, Shastri Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302016 07-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost A L Sethi Nagar Post Office, Behind Transport Nagar Police Station, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004 07-03-2019 Permanent Punjab & Sind Bank_New_660 Punjab & Sind Bank, Station Road Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302006 07-03-2019 Permanent Union Bank Of India_New_656 UBIN0542750, M. I Road, Opp. Gangour Hotel, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0031438, SBI Baisali Anagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 State Bank Of India, SBIN0005709 SBI Branch Vki 5 No., Jaipur, Amber, Akhepura, Rajasthan – 302013 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Rj_SBI_Ns278364, S B I Nh-8 Kotputli, Jaipur, Kotputli, Rajasthan – 303108 07-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Harmada Post Office, Harmada Post Office Jaipur, Amber, Harmada, Rajasthan – 302013 07-03-2019 Permanent Corporation Bank Corporation Bank, Jagatpura Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 07-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Amer Road, Amer Road Post Office, Subhash Chowk, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302002 07-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Sambhar Lake Post Office, Teli Darwaja Sambhar Lake, Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan – 303604 07-03-2019 Permanent INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK_NEW_659 Mansarovar, Iirm Campus,Tagore Path, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020 07-03-2019 Permanent ICICI Bank Limited ICIC0006760, ICICI Bank, 123, Johari Bazar, Jaipur, Johari Bazar, Rajasthan – 302003 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0031772, Jln Marg Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0006912, SBI Bank-Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0030272, SBI Bank-Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302016 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0011305, Renwal Road Jobner, Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Jobner, Rajasthan – 303328 07-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0031767, SBI Bank – Sfs Mnsarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020 07-03-2019 Permanent Dena Bank_New_664 BKDN0710954, 35-37 Shoping Center Amba Bari, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302039 06-03-2019 Permanent Andhra Bank 0269, Andra Bank, Andra Bank 0269 Jaipur Zone K-13 Brij Anukampa C Schme Ashok Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001 06-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Post Office Bhankrotra, Jaipur, Basri, Rajasthan – 302026 06-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Station Road Post Office, Behind Sanjay Circle Police Station, Station Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302006 06-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Bad Ke Balaji Post Office Ajmer Road Jaipur, Sanganer, Thikariya, Rajasthan – 302026 06-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Shahpura ., Pipl Tiraha Shahpura SBI Bank, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 303103 06-03-2019 Permanent Corporation Bank Corporation Bank, Shyam Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302019 06-03-2019 Permanent KotakMahindra Bank KKBK0003547, Hanuman Nagar Gautam Marg Vaisahli Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021 06-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBI Bank, Nagar Nigim Road Jaipur, Sanganer, Rajasthan – 302029 06-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBI Bassi, Jaipur, Bassi, Rajasthan – 303301 06-03-2019 Permanent Union Bank Of India_New_656 UBIN0549657, Satkar Shoping Center Malviya Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 06-03-2019 Permanent Bank of Baroda_New_648 Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of Baroda, Chomu, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 303702 05-03-2019 Permanent Bank of India_New_649 BKID0007479, Bank Of India Jagatpura, Near SBI Bank, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 05-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0004098, State Bank Of India Madhyam Branch 104/4 Madhyam Marg Mansrover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020 05-03-2019 Permanent Andhra Bank Andhra Bank, Adarsh Nagar,Near S.V Public School, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004 05-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Adhaar Center, SBI, Lal Dibba Chouraha Murlipura Scheme Jaipur, Murlipura, Rajasthan – 302039 05-03-2019 Permanent Indian Bank_New_651 Indian Bank, Hanuman Nagar Khatipura Jothwara, Jaipur, Jhotwara, Rajasthan – 302012 05-03-2019 Permanent Indian Bank_New_651 Indain Bank, Moti Lal Atal Road Ganpati Plaza Ke Samne, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001 05-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Rmgb 596 Balwala, Jaipur, Sanganer, Balawala, Rajasthan – 302029 05-03-2019 Permanent IDFC BANK LIMITED IDFB0042126 -IDFC Bank, First Floor,Vyas Plaza, Above Axis Bank, Kacholia Road, Chomu, Distt. Jaipur, Chomu, Rajasthan – 303702 04-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Rmgb Tala, Jaipur, Jamwa Ramgarh, Tala, Rajasthan – 303120 04-03-2019 Permanent Bandhan Bank Ltd BDBL0001842, Bandhan Bank Ltd.,Gt Galleriya Tower, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001 04-03-2019 Permanent UCO BANK UCO Bank, Khatipura Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302006 04-03-2019 Permanent Catholic Syrian Bank Jaipur, Plot No. 11 Emerald Plaza Motilal Atal Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001 04-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 SBIN0013057, SBI Bank- Durgapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302018 04-03-2019 Permanent YES Bank Limited Yes Bank, 94/5 Madhyam Marg Mansarover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020 04-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Malviya Nagar Post Office, Vishnupuri Model Town Jagatpura Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 02-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Sfs Mansarovar Post Office, Thadi Market, Madhyam Marg, In Front Of Corporation Bank, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020 02-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Rmgb Hasteda Branch 422, Hasteda Chomu Jaipur- Shivam English International School Ke Pass, Jaipur, Chomu, Hasteda, Rajasthan – 303712 02-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Rmgb Med Branch 449, Rmgb Branch Med Dist.Jaipur, Viratnagar, Med, Rajasthan – 303003 02-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Vijay Kumar Meena, Naredha, Jaipur, Kotputli, Nareda, Rajasthan – 303105 02-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Kotkhawada, Rajsthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Jaipur, Chaksu, Kot Khawada, Rajasthan – 303908 02-03-2019 Permanent HDFC Bank Limited HDFC0001076, HDFC Bank Ltd Dhabas Complex New Bus Stand, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 303103 02-03-2019 Permanent UCO BANK Kotputli, Opp Bus Stand Kotputli Jaipur, Kotputli, Rajasthan – 303108 02-03-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Rmgb, Sakhun, Jaipur, Dudu (Hq Mauzamabad), Sakhoon, Rajasthan – 303008 02-03-2019 Permanent Dena Bank_New_664 BKDN0751966, V K I, Jaipur, Amber, Harmada, Rajasthan – 302013 01-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Jagatpura Post Office, Near Jvvnl Power House, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 01-03-2019 Permanent HDFC Bank Limited HDFC Bank Ltd, Dhadabas Complex New Bus Stand, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 303103 01-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Mrec Post Office, Prabha Bhawan Mnit Campus, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017 01-03-2019 Permanent Indiapost Bindayka Post Office, Bindayaka Post Office Sinwar Mod Jaipur, Dhankya, Rajasthan – 302012 01-03-2019 Permanent IDBI Bank Ltd_New_667 IBKL0002162, IDBI Bank Prem Tower Nsr, Jaipur, Near Sanganer Road, Rajasthan – 302019 01-03-2019 Permanent HDFC Bank Limited HDFC0001843, HDFC Bank Ltd, Aditya Towers, New Sanganer Road Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302019 28-02-2019 Permanent Indiapost Vki Area Road No 9 Post Office, Vki Area Road No 9 Post Office Jaipur, Amber, Akhepura, Rajasthan – 302013 28-02-2019 Permanent INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK_NEW_659 Mansarover, Iirm Campus, Tagore Path, Mansarover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020 28-02-2019 Permanent Indiapost Jhalana Doongri Post Office, Gsi Jhalana Doongri, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004 28-02-2019 Permanent Indiapost Rajasthan University Post Office, Rajasthan University Campus, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004 27-02-2019 Permanent Bandhan Bank Ltd BDBL0001842, Bandhan Bank Jaipur Cscheme Gt Galleria Oppo Chawla Restaurant Near Ahinsa Circle Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001 27-02-2019 Permanent Axis Bank Ltd Axis Bank Vaishali Nagar, Shop No- G-5,6, Axis Bank Ltd, Saurav Tower, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021 27-02-2019 Permanent IDBI Bank Ltd_New_667 IBKL0002162, Prem Tower, Plot No-6, Devi Nagar, New Sanganer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021 26-02-2019 Permanent STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654 Rmgb Bagawas Branch 402, Bagawas Tehsil Kishsngarh Renwal Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Bagawas, Rajasthan – 303603 26-02-2019 Permanent ICICI Bank Limited ICIC000676, ICICIbank, 123, Jaipur, Johari Bazar, Rajasthan – 302003 26-02-2019 Permanent

FAQs

FAQ 1: Why do I need to apply for an Aadhaar Card?

Answer: The Aadhaar Card is a one-of-its-kind identity system which collates the personal and biometric details of applicants. The Central Government has made it mandatory for all citizens of India to link their PAN card and income tax details with the Aadhaar Card, which is why it is necessary to apply for Aadhaar Card.

FAQ 2: What are the benefits of applying for Aadhaar Card?

A new bank account can be opened easily, including those under Jan Dhan Yojana

Income Tax can be filed easily

Registration of monthly pension scheme is made easy

Pension pay-outs are made timely in a secure manner

LPG subsidy and other subsidies are directly transferred into savings accounts

Passport issuance process is expedited

Provident Fund can be easily accessed

Digital locker access can be availed

Applicants can get a digital life certificate

The following are the main benefits of applying for Aadhaar card

FAQ 3: What are the charges associated with Aadhaar Card enrolment

There are no charges associated with enrolling for Aadhaar Card. This is a free-of-cost service available to all Indian Citizens. Residents of Jaipur can simply visit their nearest Jaipur Aadhar card office with originals and photocopies of their ID and address proof documents and enrol for Aadhaar.

FAQ 4: Is it mandatory to link bank account with Aadhar, and why should the Aadhaar card be linked to the bank account?

Answer: As per the RBI regulations and in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines, it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar card to bank accounts. However, linking the two can prove to be beneficial for the account holder’s security. Aadhaar helps verify the identity of account holders and linking the card can prevent fraudsters or money launderers from gaining access to funds parked in bank accounts.

FAQ 5: How to apply for Aadhaar in Jaipur, and what are the documents required?

10th

Jaipur residents can apply for Aadhaar by visiting any Aadhaar card office in Jaipur. Just fill the application form, provide KYC documents (ID and Address proof documents) and complete the application process, which involves biometrics capture, i.e. finger-prints, retina scanning and photography. The Aadhaar representative provides an acknowledgement slip featuring an enrolment number, upon completing the enrolment process. The enrolment number can be used to track the application status until the Aadhaar card is delivered by post.