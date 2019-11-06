New Aadhar Card Centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan: Know where it is

Know where is the newest Aadhaar centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The Pink City of India, Jaipur is the Capital of the Royal State of Rajasthan and the largest city in the state. Home to some of the most brilliant forts and folklore of the grandiose Rajasthani Culture, this city has a lot to offer. Residents of Jaipur, like with other Indian cities, need to provide a proof of their identity while in the state capital, and one way to do so is through their Aadhaar Card. Locals in the city can visit one of the many Aadhaar card centres in Jaipur to apply for Aadhar cards.
Aadhar was launched by the Central Government to provide Indian citizens with a secure identification system that is unique to each applicant. The Central Government introduced Aadhaar in India in 2009 in association with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The UIDAI issues a 12-digit Aadhaar number to each applicant, which may be used as a valid ID and address proof all over India.
Services provided at Jaipur Aadhaar Enrolment Office
The idea behind Aadhaar was to create a system of an international standard through which one could get an identity system that captures the personal, demographic and biometric information of all applicants. The UIDAI collects and collates this information personally from every applicant as a part of the Aadhaar Card Application process.
Residents of Jaipur, who do not have a valid Aadhaar Card, can visit any of the one of the many Aadhaar enrolment centres in Jaipur to apply for the card.Apart from applying for the Aadhaar Card at a banks or post office serving as Aadhaar centres in Jaipur, you can also get the following services, once your Aadhaar Card is issued.
- Changing or correct Aadhaar Details including
- Correcting the applicant’s name
- Correcting the spelling of the applicant’s name (in case of misprint)
- Changing from maiden name to married name (for women)
- Updating the contact number
- Updating the address (in case of changing residences or moving to a new city or part of the city)
In recent years, the Government of India has made it mandatory for Aadhaar Cardholder to link their PAN Cards with their Aadhaar cards for the purpose of filing income tax returns. This has made Aadhaar cards even more important.
Aadhaar Card Office Address in Jaipur, Rajasthan
The newest Aadhaar card centre in Jaipur, also known as the Aadhaar Seva Kendra has been opened at the below mentioned address:
1st Floor, Orbit Mall,
Ajmer Road, Civil Lines Metro Station
Jaipur 302006
RajasthanOther Aadhaar card centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Registrar Name
|Center Address of the Registar
|Last Update Date
|Center Type
|Bank of India_New_649
|BKID0006648, Bank Of India Malviya Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Dwarikapuri Post Office, Shastri Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302016
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|A L Sethi Nagar Post Office, Behind Transport Nagar Police Station, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Punjab & Sind Bank_New_660
|Punjab & Sind Bank, Station Road Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302006
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Union Bank Of India_New_656
|UBIN0542750, M. I Road, Opp. Gangour Hotel, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0031438, SBI Baisali Anagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|State Bank Of India, SBIN0005709 SBI Branch Vki 5 No., Jaipur, Amber, Akhepura, Rajasthan – 302013
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Rj_SBI_Ns278364, S B I Nh-8 Kotputli, Jaipur, Kotputli, Rajasthan – 303108
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Harmada Post Office, Harmada Post Office Jaipur, Amber, Harmada, Rajasthan – 302013
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Corporation Bank
|Corporation Bank, Jagatpura Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Amer Road, Amer Road Post Office, Subhash Chowk, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302002
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Sambhar Lake Post Office, Teli Darwaja Sambhar Lake, Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan – 303604
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK_NEW_659
|Mansarovar, Iirm Campus,Tagore Path, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|ICICI Bank Limited
|ICIC0006760, ICICI Bank, 123, Johari Bazar, Jaipur, Johari Bazar, Rajasthan – 302003
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0031772, Jln Marg Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0006912, SBI Bank-Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0030272, SBI Bank-Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302016
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0011305, Renwal Road Jobner, Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Jobner, Rajasthan – 303328
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0031767, SBI Bank – Sfs Mnsarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020
|07-03-2019
|Permanent
|Dena Bank_New_664
|BKDN0710954, 35-37 Shoping Center Amba Bari, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302039
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|Andhra Bank
|0269, Andra Bank, Andra Bank 0269 Jaipur Zone K-13 Brij Anukampa C Schme Ashok Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Post Office Bhankrotra, Jaipur, Basri, Rajasthan – 302026
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Station Road Post Office, Behind Sanjay Circle Police Station, Station Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302006
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Bad Ke Balaji Post Office Ajmer Road Jaipur, Sanganer, Thikariya, Rajasthan – 302026
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Shahpura ., Pipl Tiraha Shahpura SBI Bank, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 303103
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|Corporation Bank
|Corporation Bank, Shyam Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302019
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|KotakMahindra Bank
|KKBK0003547, Hanuman Nagar Gautam Marg Vaisahli Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBI Bank, Nagar Nigim Road Jaipur, Sanganer, Rajasthan – 302029
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBI Bassi, Jaipur, Bassi, Rajasthan – 303301
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|Union Bank Of India_New_656
|UBIN0549657, Satkar Shoping Center Malviya Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|06-03-2019
|Permanent
|Bank of Baroda_New_648
|Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of Baroda, Chomu, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 303702
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|Bank of India_New_649
|BKID0007479, Bank Of India Jagatpura, Near SBI Bank, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0004098, State Bank Of India Madhyam Branch 104/4 Madhyam Marg Mansrover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|Andhra Bank
|Andhra Bank, Adarsh Nagar,Near S.V Public School, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Adhaar Center, SBI, Lal Dibba Chouraha Murlipura Scheme Jaipur, Murlipura, Rajasthan – 302039
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indian Bank_New_651
|Indian Bank, Hanuman Nagar Khatipura Jothwara, Jaipur, Jhotwara, Rajasthan – 302012
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indian Bank_New_651
|Indain Bank, Moti Lal Atal Road Ganpati Plaza Ke Samne, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Rmgb 596 Balwala, Jaipur, Sanganer, Balawala, Rajasthan – 302029
|05-03-2019
|Permanent
|IDFC BANK LIMITED
|IDFB0042126 -IDFC Bank, First Floor,Vyas Plaza, Above Axis Bank, Kacholia Road, Chomu, Distt. Jaipur, Chomu, Rajasthan – 303702
|04-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Rmgb Tala, Jaipur, Jamwa Ramgarh, Tala, Rajasthan – 303120
|04-03-2019
|Permanent
|Bandhan Bank Ltd
|BDBL0001842, Bandhan Bank Ltd.,Gt Galleriya Tower, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001
|04-03-2019
|Permanent
|UCO BANK
|UCO Bank, Khatipura Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302006
|04-03-2019
|Permanent
|Catholic Syrian Bank
|Jaipur, Plot No. 11 Emerald Plaza Motilal Atal Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001
|04-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|SBIN0013057, SBI Bank- Durgapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302018
|04-03-2019
|Permanent
|YES Bank Limited
|Yes Bank, 94/5 Madhyam Marg Mansarover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020
|04-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Malviya Nagar Post Office, Vishnupuri Model Town Jagatpura Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Sfs Mansarovar Post Office, Thadi Market, Madhyam Marg, In Front Of Corporation Bank, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Rmgb Hasteda Branch 422, Hasteda Chomu Jaipur- Shivam English International School Ke Pass, Jaipur, Chomu, Hasteda, Rajasthan – 303712
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Rmgb Med Branch 449, Rmgb Branch Med Dist.Jaipur, Viratnagar, Med, Rajasthan – 303003
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Vijay Kumar Meena, Naredha, Jaipur, Kotputli, Nareda, Rajasthan – 303105
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Kotkhawada, Rajsthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Jaipur, Chaksu, Kot Khawada, Rajasthan – 303908
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|HDFC Bank Limited
|HDFC0001076, HDFC Bank Ltd Dhabas Complex New Bus Stand, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 303103
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|UCO BANK
|Kotputli, Opp Bus Stand Kotputli Jaipur, Kotputli, Rajasthan – 303108
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Rmgb, Sakhun, Jaipur, Dudu (Hq Mauzamabad), Sakhoon, Rajasthan – 303008
|02-03-2019
|Permanent
|Dena Bank_New_664
|BKDN0751966, V K I, Jaipur, Amber, Harmada, Rajasthan – 302013
|01-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Jagatpura Post Office, Near Jvvnl Power House, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|01-03-2019
|Permanent
|HDFC Bank Limited
|HDFC Bank Ltd, Dhadabas Complex New Bus Stand, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 303103
|01-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Mrec Post Office, Prabha Bhawan Mnit Campus, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302017
|01-03-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Bindayka Post Office, Bindayaka Post Office Sinwar Mod Jaipur, Dhankya, Rajasthan – 302012
|01-03-2019
|Permanent
|IDBI Bank Ltd_New_667
|IBKL0002162, IDBI Bank Prem Tower Nsr, Jaipur, Near Sanganer Road, Rajasthan – 302019
|01-03-2019
|Permanent
|HDFC Bank Limited
|HDFC0001843, HDFC Bank Ltd, Aditya Towers, New Sanganer Road Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302019
|28-02-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Vki Area Road No 9 Post Office, Vki Area Road No 9 Post Office Jaipur, Amber, Akhepura, Rajasthan – 302013
|28-02-2019
|Permanent
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK_NEW_659
|Mansarover, Iirm Campus, Tagore Path, Mansarover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020
|28-02-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Jhalana Doongri Post Office, Gsi Jhalana Doongri, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004
|28-02-2019
|Permanent
|Indiapost
|Rajasthan University Post Office, Rajasthan University Campus, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 302004
|27-02-2019
|Permanent
|Bandhan Bank Ltd
|BDBL0001842, Bandhan Bank Jaipur Cscheme Gt Galleria Oppo Chawla Restaurant Near Ahinsa Circle Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302001
|27-02-2019
|Permanent
|Axis Bank Ltd
|Axis Bank Vaishali Nagar, Shop No- G-5,6, Axis Bank Ltd, Saurav Tower, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021
|27-02-2019
|Permanent
|IDBI Bank Ltd_New_667
|IBKL0002162, Prem Tower, Plot No-6, Devi Nagar, New Sanganer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302021
|26-02-2019
|Permanent
|STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
|Rmgb Bagawas Branch 402, Bagawas Tehsil Kishsngarh Renwal Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Bagawas, Rajasthan – 303603
|26-02-2019
|Permanent
|ICICI Bank Limited
|ICIC000676, ICICIbank, 123, Jaipur, Johari Bazar, Rajasthan – 302003
|26-02-2019
|Permanent
FAQs
FAQ 1: Why do I need to apply for an Aadhaar Card?
Answer: The Aadhaar Card is a one-of-its-kind identity system which collates the personal and biometric details of applicants. The Central Government has made it mandatory for all citizens of India to link their PAN card and income tax details with the Aadhaar Card, which is why it is necessary to apply for Aadhaar Card.
FAQ 2: What are the benefits of applying for Aadhaar Card?Answer: The following are the main benefits of applying for Aadhaar card
- A new bank account can be opened easily, including those under Jan Dhan Yojana
- Income Tax can be filed easily
- Registration of monthly pension scheme is made easy
- Pension pay-outs are made timely in a secure manner
- LPG subsidy and other subsidies are directly transferred into savings accounts
- Passport issuance process is expedited
- Provident Fund can be easily accessed
- Digital locker access can be availed
- Applicants can get a digital life certificate
FAQ 3: What are the charges associated with Aadhaar Card enrolment
There are no charges associated with enrolling for Aadhaar Card. This is a free-of-cost service available to all Indian Citizens. Residents of Jaipur can simply visit their nearest Jaipur Aadhar card office with originals and photocopies of their ID and address proof documents and enrol for Aadhaar.
FAQ 4: Is it mandatory to link bank account with Aadhar, and why should the Aadhaar card be linked to the bank account?
Answer: As per the RBI regulations and in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines, it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar card to bank accounts. However, linking the two can prove to be beneficial for the account holder’s security. Aadhaar helps verify the identity of account holders and linking the card can prevent fraudsters or money launderers from gaining access to funds parked in bank accounts.
FAQ 5: How to apply for Aadhaar in Jaipur, and what are the documents required?Answer: Jaipur residents can apply for Aadhaar by visiting any Aadhaar card office in Jaipur. Just fill the application form, provide KYC documents (ID and Address proof documents) and complete the application process, which involves biometrics capture, i.e. finger-prints, retina scanning and photography. The Aadhaar representative provides an acknowledgement slip featuring an enrolment number, upon completing the enrolment process. The enrolment number can be used to track the application status until the Aadhaar card is delivered by post. Special Thursday Expiry on
Coupon code: DIWALI