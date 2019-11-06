App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 04:26 PM IST

New Aadhar Card Centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan: Know where it is

Know where is the newest Aadhaar centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Pink City of India, Jaipur is the Capital of the Royal State of Rajasthan and the largest city in the state. Home to some of the most brilliant forts and folklore of the grandiose Rajasthani Culture, this city has a lot to offer. Residents of Jaipur, like with other Indian cities, need to provide a proof of their identity while in the state capital, and one way to do so is through their Aadhaar Card. Locals in the city can visit one of the many Aadhaar card centres in Jaipur to apply for Aadhar cards. 

Aadhar was launched by the Central Government to provide Indian citizens with a secure identification system that is unique to each applicant. The Central Government introduced Aadhaar in India in 2009 in association with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The UIDAI issues a 12-digit Aadhaar number to each applicant, which may be used as a valid ID and address proof all over India.

Services provided at Jaipur Aadhaar Enrolment Office

The idea behind Aadhaar was to create a system of an international standard through which one could get an identity system that captures the personal, demographic and biometric information of all applicants. The UIDAI collects and collates this information personally from every applicant as a part of the Aadhaar Card Application process. 

Residents of Jaipur, who do not have a valid Aadhaar Card, can visit any of the one of the many Aadhaar enrolment centres in Jaipur to apply for the card. 

Apart from applying for the Aadhaar Card at a banks or post office serving as Aadhaar centres in Jaipur, you can also get the following services, once your Aadhaar Card is issued.
  • Changing or correct Aadhaar Details including
  • Correcting the applicant’s name
  • Correcting the spelling of the applicant’s name (in case of misprint)
  • Changing from maiden name to married name (for women)
  • Updating the contact number
  • Updating the address (in case of changing residences or moving to a new city or part of the city)

In recent years, the Government of India has made it mandatory for Aadhaar Cardholder to link their PAN Cards with their Aadhaar cards for the purpose of filing income tax returns. This has made Aadhaar cards even more important.

Aadhaar Card Office Address in Jaipur, Rajasthan

The newest Aadhaar card centre in Jaipur, also known as the Aadhaar Seva Kendra has been opened at the below mentioned address: 

1st Floor, Orbit Mall,

Ajmer Road, Civil Lines Metro Station

Jaipur 302006

Rajasthan 

Other Aadhaar card centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan
Registrar NameCenter Address of the RegistarLast Update DateCenter Type
Bank of India_New_649BKID0006648, Bank Of India Malviya Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201707-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostDwarikapuri Post Office, Shastri Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201607-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostA L Sethi Nagar Post Office, Behind Transport Nagar Police Station, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 30200407-03-2019Permanent
Punjab & Sind Bank_New_660Punjab & Sind Bank, Station Road Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200607-03-2019Permanent
Union Bank Of India_New_656UBIN0542750, M. I Road, Opp. Gangour Hotel, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200107-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0031438, SBI Baisali Anagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202107-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654State Bank Of India, SBIN0005709 SBI Branch Vki 5 No., Jaipur, Amber, Akhepura, Rajasthan – 30201307-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Rj_SBI_Ns278364, S B I Nh-8 Kotputli, Jaipur, Kotputli, Rajasthan – 30310807-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostHarmada Post Office, Harmada Post Office Jaipur, Amber, Harmada, Rajasthan – 30201307-03-2019Permanent
Corporation BankCorporation Bank, Jagatpura Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201707-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostAmer Road, Amer Road Post Office, Subhash Chowk, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200207-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostSambhar Lake Post Office, Teli Darwaja Sambhar Lake, Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan – 30360407-03-2019Permanent
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK_NEW_659Mansarovar, Iirm Campus,Tagore Path, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202007-03-2019Permanent
ICICI Bank LimitedICIC0006760, ICICI Bank, 123, Johari Bazar, Jaipur, Johari Bazar, Rajasthan – 30200307-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0031772, Jln Marg Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201707-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0006912, SBI Bank-Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201707-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0030272, SBI Bank-Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201607-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0011305, Renwal Road Jobner, Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Jobner, Rajasthan – 30332807-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0031767, SBI Bank – Sfs Mnsarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202007-03-2019Permanent
Dena Bank_New_664BKDN0710954, 35-37 Shoping Center Amba Bari, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30203906-03-2019Permanent
Andhra Bank0269, Andra Bank, Andra Bank 0269 Jaipur Zone K-13 Brij Anukampa C Schme Ashok Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200106-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostPost Office Bhankrotra, Jaipur, Basri, Rajasthan – 30202606-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostStation Road Post Office, Behind Sanjay Circle Police Station, Station Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200606-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostBad Ke Balaji Post Office Ajmer Road Jaipur, Sanganer, Thikariya, Rajasthan – 30202606-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Shahpura ., Pipl Tiraha Shahpura SBI Bank, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 30310306-03-2019Permanent
Corporation BankCorporation Bank, Shyam Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201906-03-2019Permanent
KotakMahindra BankKKBK0003547, Hanuman Nagar Gautam Marg Vaisahli Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202106-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBI Bank, Nagar Nigim Road Jaipur, Sanganer, Rajasthan – 30202906-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBI Bassi, Jaipur, Bassi, Rajasthan – 30330106-03-2019Permanent
Union Bank Of India_New_656UBIN0549657, Satkar Shoping Center Malviya Nagar Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201706-03-2019Permanent
Bank of Baroda_New_648Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of Baroda, Chomu, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30370205-03-2019Permanent
Bank of India_New_649BKID0007479, Bank Of India Jagatpura, Near SBI Bank, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201705-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0004098, State Bank Of India Madhyam Branch 104/4 Madhyam Marg Mansrover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202005-03-2019Permanent
Andhra BankAndhra Bank, Adarsh Nagar,Near S.V Public School, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 30200405-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Adhaar Center, SBI, Lal Dibba Chouraha Murlipura Scheme Jaipur, Murlipura, Rajasthan – 30203905-03-2019Permanent
Indian Bank_New_651Indian Bank, Hanuman Nagar Khatipura Jothwara, Jaipur, Jhotwara, Rajasthan – 30201205-03-2019Permanent
Indian Bank_New_651Indain Bank, Moti Lal Atal Road Ganpati Plaza Ke Samne, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200105-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Rmgb 596 Balwala, Jaipur, Sanganer, Balawala, Rajasthan – 30202905-03-2019Permanent
IDFC BANK LIMITEDIDFB0042126 -IDFC Bank, First Floor,Vyas Plaza, Above Axis Bank, Kacholia Road, Chomu, Distt. Jaipur, Chomu, Rajasthan – 30370204-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Rmgb Tala, Jaipur, Jamwa Ramgarh, Tala, Rajasthan – 30312004-03-2019Permanent
Bandhan Bank LtdBDBL0001842, Bandhan Bank Ltd.,Gt Galleriya Tower, Ashok Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200104-03-2019Permanent
UCO BANKUCO Bank, Khatipura Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200604-03-2019Permanent
Catholic Syrian BankJaipur, Plot No. 11 Emerald Plaza Motilal Atal Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200104-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654SBIN0013057, SBI Bank- Durgapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201804-03-2019Permanent
YES Bank LimitedYes Bank, 94/5 Madhyam Marg Mansarover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202004-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostMalviya Nagar Post Office, Vishnupuri Model Town Jagatpura Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201702-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostSfs Mansarovar Post Office, Thadi Market, Madhyam Marg, In Front Of Corporation Bank, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202002-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Rmgb Hasteda Branch 422, Hasteda Chomu Jaipur- Shivam English International School Ke Pass, Jaipur, Chomu, Hasteda, Rajasthan – 30371202-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Rmgb Med Branch 449, Rmgb Branch Med Dist.Jaipur, Viratnagar, Med, Rajasthan – 30300302-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Vijay Kumar Meena, Naredha, Jaipur, Kotputli, Nareda, Rajasthan – 30310502-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Kotkhawada, Rajsthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Jaipur, Chaksu, Kot Khawada, Rajasthan – 30390802-03-2019Permanent
HDFC Bank LimitedHDFC0001076, HDFC Bank Ltd Dhabas Complex New Bus Stand, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 30310302-03-2019Permanent
UCO BANKKotputli, Opp Bus Stand Kotputli Jaipur, Kotputli, Rajasthan – 30310802-03-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Rmgb, Sakhun, Jaipur, Dudu (Hq Mauzamabad), Sakhoon, Rajasthan – 30300802-03-2019Permanent
Dena Bank_New_664BKDN0751966, V K I, Jaipur, Amber, Harmada, Rajasthan – 30201301-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostJagatpura Post Office, Near Jvvnl Power House, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201701-03-2019Permanent
HDFC Bank LimitedHDFC Bank Ltd, Dhadabas Complex New Bus Stand, Jaipur, Shahpura, Rajasthan – 30310301-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostMrec Post Office, Prabha Bhawan Mnit Campus, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201701-03-2019Permanent
IndiapostBindayka Post Office, Bindayaka Post Office Sinwar Mod Jaipur, Dhankya, Rajasthan – 30201201-03-2019Permanent
IDBI Bank Ltd_New_667IBKL0002162, IDBI Bank Prem Tower Nsr, Jaipur, Near Sanganer Road, Rajasthan – 30201901-03-2019Permanent
HDFC Bank LimitedHDFC0001843, HDFC Bank Ltd, Aditya Towers, New Sanganer Road Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30201928-02-2019Permanent
IndiapostVki Area Road No 9 Post Office, Vki Area Road No 9 Post Office Jaipur, Amber, Akhepura, Rajasthan – 30201328-02-2019Permanent
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK_NEW_659Mansarover, Iirm Campus, Tagore Path, Mansarover, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202028-02-2019Permanent
IndiapostJhalana Doongri Post Office, Gsi Jhalana Doongri, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 30200428-02-2019Permanent
IndiapostRajasthan University Post Office, Rajasthan University Campus, Jaipur, Jawahar Nagar, Rajasthan – 30200427-02-2019Permanent
Bandhan Bank LtdBDBL0001842, Bandhan Bank Jaipur Cscheme Gt Galleria Oppo Chawla Restaurant Near Ahinsa Circle Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30200127-02-2019Permanent
Axis Bank LtdAxis Bank Vaishali Nagar, Shop No- G-5,6, Axis Bank Ltd, Saurav Tower, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202127-02-2019Permanent
IDBI Bank Ltd_New_667IBKL0002162, Prem Tower, Plot No-6, Devi Nagar, New Sanganer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 30202126-02-2019Permanent
STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654Rmgb Bagawas Branch 402, Bagawas Tehsil Kishsngarh Renwal Jaipur, Phulera (Hq Sambhar), Bagawas, Rajasthan – 30360326-02-2019Permanent
ICICI Bank LimitedICIC000676, ICICIbank, 123, Jaipur, Johari Bazar, Rajasthan – 30200326-02-2019Permanent

FAQs

FAQ 1: Why do I need to apply for an Aadhaar Card?

Answer: The Aadhaar Card is a one-of-its-kind identity system which collates the personal and biometric details of applicants. The Central Government has made it mandatory for all citizens of India to link their PAN card and income tax details with the Aadhaar Card, which is why it is necessary to apply for Aadhaar Card.

FAQ 2: What are the benefits of applying for Aadhaar Card?

Answer: The following are the main benefits of applying for Aadhaar card
  • A new bank account can be opened easily, including those under Jan Dhan Yojana
  • Income Tax can be filed easily
  • Registration of monthly pension scheme is made easy
  • Pension pay-outs are made timely in a secure manner
  • LPG subsidy and other subsidies are directly transferred into savings accounts 
  • Passport issuance process is expedited
  • Provident Fund can be easily accessed 
  • Digital locker access can be availed
  • Applicants can get a digital life certificate

FAQ 3: What are the charges associated with Aadhaar Card enrolment

There are no charges associated with enrolling for Aadhaar Card. This is a free-of-cost service available to all Indian Citizens. Residents of Jaipur can simply visit their nearest Jaipur Aadhar card office with originals and photocopies of their ID and address proof documents and enrol for Aadhaar. 

FAQ 4: Is it mandatory to link bank account with Aadhar, and why should the Aadhaar card be linked to the bank account?

Answer: As per the RBI regulations and in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines, it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar card to bank accounts. However, linking the two can prove to be beneficial for the account holder’s security. Aadhaar helps verify the identity of account holders and linking the card can prevent fraudsters or money launderers from gaining access to funds parked in bank accounts.

FAQ 5: How to apply for Aadhaar in Jaipur, and what are the documents required? 

Answer: Jaipur residents can apply for Aadhaar by visiting any Aadhaar card office in Jaipur. Just fill the application form, provide KYC documents (ID and Address proof documents) and complete the application process, which involves biometrics capture, i.e. finger-prints, retina scanning and photography. The Aadhaar representative provides an acknowledgement slip featuring an enrolment number, upon completing the enrolment process. The enrolment number can be used to track the application status until the Aadhaar card is delivered by post. 

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Aadhaar

