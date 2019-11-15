New Aadhaar card centre alert: This one is in Shimla; know where you can register

A new Aadhaar registration centre was established in Shimla earlier this week, adding to the already-existing 30-plus at the former summer capital of India.

In a Tweet, Aadhaar's official handle said, "ANNOUNCING new #AadhaarSevaKendra in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Functional at the ISBT in Tutikandi, the #ShimlaASK is open all 7 days and can service up to 500 requests per day. (sic)"

The Aadhaar centre is located at CK Mall, ISBT Tutikandi, Shimla, according to the tweet.

In 2009, the central government launched Aadhaar services to give each resident Indian a unique identity. Every applicant had a 12-digit unique number after they shared their retinal scans and their biometrics with the Centre. Using these details, by just submitting your Aadhaar number, you can rent a house, apply for a loan, and even file your income tax.

The primary role of the Aadhaar enrolment centre at Shimla will be to provide citizens with a secure identity, which is similar to the social security number provided to American citizens.



Aadhaar card application units



Aadhaar card correction facilities such as a change in spelling or a change in address or mobile number



The Shimla Aadhaar centre will have the following facilities

Besides the existing centre, this is the list of other Aadhaar card centres in Shimla

1. Registrar: Bank of Baroda_New_648

Address: SHIMLA, GURU SINGH SABHA CART ROAD, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

2. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Nogli SO, Sub Post Office Nogli, Shimla, Rampur, Khakhrola (123), Himachal Pradesh - 172022

3 Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Jhakri, Sub Post Office Jhakri, Shimla, Rampur, Jhakhri (105), Himachal Pradesh - 172201

4. Registrar: State Bank of India

Address: SBIN0051338, SBI BRANCH HATKOTI ROAD ROHRU, Shimla, Rohru, Rohru(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171207

5. Registrar: Indian Bank

Address: Indian Bank, Shop No 2 Chaura Maidan, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban, Himachal Pradesh - 171004

6. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Matiana, Shimla, Theog, Mul Matiana (182), Himachal Pradesh - 171212

7. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Shoghi Post Office, Main Bazar Shoghi, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Shogi (95), Himachal Pradesh - 171219

8. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Jeori So, Sub Post Master Jeori, Shimla, Rampur, Tyawal (53), Himachal Pradesh - 172101

9. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Shimla east post office, Shimla east post office, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171002

10. Registrar: Syndicate Bank_New_658

Address: SYNDICATE BANK, SYNDICATE BANK THE MALL SHIMLA HP, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Dafawag (65), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

11. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Dhami, Dhami, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Halog (40), Himachal Pradesh - 171103

12. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Hatkoti, Hatkoti Post Office, Shimla, Jubbal, Hatkoti (60), Himachal Pradesh - 171206

13. Registrar: Axis Bank Ltd

Address: 50-Axis bank ltd, SDA complex Durga cottage kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(t), Himachal Pradesh - 171009

14. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: jubbal, jubbal post office, Shimla, Jubbal, Jubbal, Himachal Pradesh - 171205

15. Registrar: STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654

Address: SBIN0005578, SBI Kharapathar, Shimla, Jubbal, Khara Pathar (24/2), Himachal Pradesh - 171205

16. Registrar: STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654

Address: SBIN0001211, Sbi bank NEAR BUS STAND JUBBAL, Shimla, Jubbal, Jubbal (36), Himachal Pradesh - 171205

17. Registrar: State Bank of India

Address: SBIN0011956, SBI Baghi, Shimla, Kotkhai, Baghi (3), Himachal Pradesh - 171225

18. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Kotkhai, Kotkhai SO, Shimla, Kotkhai, Bag (114), Himachal Pradesh - 171202

19. Registrar: HDFC Bank Limited

Address: HDFC0000524, ALOKA COTTAGE, BELOW SCANDAL POINT THE MALL ROAD SHIMLA HIMACHAL PRADESH, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

20. Registrar: Union Bank of India

Address: UBIN0530956, UNION BANK OF INDIA, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

21. Registrar: ICICI Bank Limited

Address: ICIC0001626, ICICI BANK LTD NEAR BUS STAND ADJOININGADHOYA NATH MANDIR, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001

22. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: sanjauli, sanjauli, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171006

23. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: SHIMLA GPO 2, THE MALL SHIMLA, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Dafawag (65), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

24. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: chopal, chopal post office, Shimla, Chaupal, Chaupal, Himachal Pradesh - 171211

25. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Baragaon, Baragaon so, Shimla, Kumharsain, Bara Gaon (136), Himachal Pradesh - 172027

26. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Head Post Office, Rampur Bushahr, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001

27. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: ROHRU SO, ROHRU POST OFFICE, Shimla, Rohru, Rohru(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171207

28. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Summerhill, Summerhill, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171005

29. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Kumarsain, Kumarsain SO, Shimla, Kumharsain, Barara (94), Himachal Pradesh - 172029

30. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Ambedkar chowk, Ambedkar chowk Shimla post office, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(t), Himachal Pradesh - 171004

31. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: RAMPUR BUSHAHR, HEAD POST OFFICE RAMPUR BUSHAHR, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001

32. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Rampur Bushahr HO, Head Post Office Rampur Bushahr, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001

33. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Shimla gpo2, GPO the mall, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

34. Registrar: Punjab & Sind Bank_New_660

Address: Punjab and Sind bank, Shimla, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

35. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Sunni, Sunnib post office, Shimla, Sunni, Seoni, Himachal Pradesh - 171301

36. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Sarahan Bsr., Sarahan Bsr., Shimla, Rampur, Sarahan (61), Himachal Pradesh - 172102

37. Registrar: IndusInd Bank

Address: Indusind Bank, Sanjauli Branch, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171006

38. Registrar: UCO BANK

Address: UCO Bank chopal, Chopal, Shimla, Shimla, Chaupal, Chaupal, Himachal Pradesh - 171211

39. Registrar: UCO BANK

Address: Rampur, VPO Rampur Tehsil Rampur Distt Shimla HP, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001

40. Registrar: Indiapost

Address: Jutogh, Jutogh Cantt Shimla, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban, Himachal Pradesh - 171008

41. Registrar: Canara Bank_New_657

Address: Canara Bank, Middle Bazar, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001

FAQ

What are the features and benefits of having an Aadhaar card?

Since its inception, UIDAI has empowered 119 crore Indians by providing an identity. It is also a valid identity proof to show your proof of address. You can show it while opening a bank account, applying for a passport, or even filing your taxes (the last of which is mandatory as you are required to link your Aadhaar with your PAN card).

Is it necessary to link Aadhaar with your bank account?

Although it is not compulsory, linking your bank account with your Aadhaar card is safe and secure. The bank cannot share your information with anyone, including the UIDAI.

Is the Aadhaar enrolment process free?

Yes. Aadhaar is a free service available to all Indian citizens. If you live in Shimla, all you need to do is visit the nearest Aadhaar centre in Shimla and get yourself registered.