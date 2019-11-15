New Aadhaar card centre alert: This one is in Shimla; know where you can register

Here's more details about Aadhaar card centres in Shimla
A new Aadhaar registration centre was established in Shimla earlier this week, adding to the already-existing 30-plus at the former summer capital of India.
In a Tweet, Aadhaar's official handle said, "ANNOUNCING new #AadhaarSevaKendra in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Functional at the ISBT in Tutikandi, the #ShimlaASK is open all 7 days and can service up to 500 requests per day. (sic)"
The Aadhaar centre is located at CK Mall, ISBT Tutikandi, Shimla, according to the tweet.
In 2009, the central government launched Aadhaar services to give each resident Indian a unique identity. Every applicant had a 12-digit unique number after they shared their retinal scans and their biometrics with the Centre. Using these details, by just submitting your Aadhaar number, you can rent a house, apply for a loan, and even file your income tax.
The primary role of the Aadhaar enrolment centre at Shimla will be to provide citizens with a secure identity, which is similar to the social security number provided to American citizens.The Shimla Aadhaar centre will have the following facilities
- Aadhaar card application units
- Aadhaar card correction facilities such as a change in spelling or a change in address or mobile number
Besides the existing centre, this is the list of other Aadhaar card centres in Shimla
1. Registrar: Bank of Baroda_New_648
Address: SHIMLA, GURU SINGH SABHA CART ROAD, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
2. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Nogli SO, Sub Post Office Nogli, Shimla, Rampur, Khakhrola (123), Himachal Pradesh - 172022
3 Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Jhakri, Sub Post Office Jhakri, Shimla, Rampur, Jhakhri (105), Himachal Pradesh - 172201
4. Registrar: State Bank of India
Address: SBIN0051338, SBI BRANCH HATKOTI ROAD ROHRU, Shimla, Rohru, Rohru(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171207
5. Registrar: Indian Bank
Address: Indian Bank, Shop No 2 Chaura Maidan, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban, Himachal Pradesh - 171004
6. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Matiana, Shimla, Theog, Mul Matiana (182), Himachal Pradesh - 171212
7. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Shoghi Post Office, Main Bazar Shoghi, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Shogi (95), Himachal Pradesh - 171219
8. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Jeori So, Sub Post Master Jeori, Shimla, Rampur, Tyawal (53), Himachal Pradesh - 172101
9. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Shimla east post office, Shimla east post office, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171002
10. Registrar: Syndicate Bank_New_658
Address: SYNDICATE BANK, SYNDICATE BANK THE MALL SHIMLA HP, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Dafawag (65), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
11. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Dhami, Dhami, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Halog (40), Himachal Pradesh - 171103
12. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Hatkoti, Hatkoti Post Office, Shimla, Jubbal, Hatkoti (60), Himachal Pradesh - 171206
13. Registrar: Axis Bank Ltd
Address: 50-Axis bank ltd, SDA complex Durga cottage kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(t), Himachal Pradesh - 171009
14. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: jubbal, jubbal post office, Shimla, Jubbal, Jubbal, Himachal Pradesh - 171205
15. Registrar: STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
Address: SBIN0005578, SBI Kharapathar, Shimla, Jubbal, Khara Pathar (24/2), Himachal Pradesh - 171205
16. Registrar: STATE BANK OF INDIA_New_654
Address: SBIN0001211, Sbi bank NEAR BUS STAND JUBBAL, Shimla, Jubbal, Jubbal (36), Himachal Pradesh - 171205
17. Registrar: State Bank of India
Address: SBIN0011956, SBI Baghi, Shimla, Kotkhai, Baghi (3), Himachal Pradesh - 171225
18. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Kotkhai, Kotkhai SO, Shimla, Kotkhai, Bag (114), Himachal Pradesh - 171202
19. Registrar: HDFC Bank Limited
Address: HDFC0000524, ALOKA COTTAGE, BELOW SCANDAL POINT THE MALL ROAD SHIMLA HIMACHAL PRADESH, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
20. Registrar: Union Bank of India
Address: UBIN0530956, UNION BANK OF INDIA, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
21. Registrar: ICICI Bank Limited
Address: ICIC0001626, ICICI BANK LTD NEAR BUS STAND ADJOININGADHOYA NATH MANDIR, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001
22. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: sanjauli, sanjauli, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171006
23. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: SHIMLA GPO 2, THE MALL SHIMLA, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Dafawag (65), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
24. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: chopal, chopal post office, Shimla, Chaupal, Chaupal, Himachal Pradesh - 171211
25. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Baragaon, Baragaon so, Shimla, Kumharsain, Bara Gaon (136), Himachal Pradesh - 172027
26. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Head Post Office, Rampur Bushahr, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001
27. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: ROHRU SO, ROHRU POST OFFICE, Shimla, Rohru, Rohru(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171207
28. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Summerhill, Summerhill, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171005
29. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Kumarsain, Kumarsain SO, Shimla, Kumharsain, Barara (94), Himachal Pradesh - 172029
30. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Ambedkar chowk, Ambedkar chowk Shimla post office, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(t), Himachal Pradesh - 171004
31. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: RAMPUR BUSHAHR, HEAD POST OFFICE RAMPUR BUSHAHR, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001
32. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Rampur Bushahr HO, Head Post Office Rampur Bushahr, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001
33. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Shimla gpo2, GPO the mall, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
34. Registrar: Punjab & Sind Bank_New_660
Address: Punjab and Sind bank, Shimla, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
35. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Sunni, Sunnib post office, Shimla, Sunni, Seoni, Himachal Pradesh - 171301
36. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Sarahan Bsr., Sarahan Bsr., Shimla, Rampur, Sarahan (61), Himachal Pradesh - 172102
37. Registrar: IndusInd Bank
Address: Indusind Bank, Sanjauli Branch, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171006
38. Registrar: UCO BANK
Address: UCO Bank chopal, Chopal, Shimla, Shimla, Chaupal, Chaupal, Himachal Pradesh - 171211
39. Registrar: UCO BANK
Address: Rampur, VPO Rampur Tehsil Rampur Distt Shimla HP, Shimla, Rampur, Rampur(T), Himachal Pradesh - 172001
40. Registrar: Indiapost
Address: Jutogh, Jutogh Cantt Shimla, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban, Himachal Pradesh - 171008
41. Registrar: Canara Bank_New_657
Address: Canara Bank, Middle Bazar, Shimla, Shimla Urban, Shimla Urban(T), Himachal Pradesh - 171001
FAQ
What are the features and benefits of having an Aadhaar card?
Since its inception, UIDAI has empowered 119 crore Indians by providing an identity. It is also a valid identity proof to show your proof of address. You can show it while opening a bank account, applying for a passport, or even filing your taxes (the last of which is mandatory as you are required to link your Aadhaar with your PAN card).
Is it necessary to link Aadhaar with your bank account?
Although it is not compulsory, linking your bank account with your Aadhaar card is safe and secure. The bank cannot share your information with anyone, including the UIDAI.
Is the Aadhaar enrolment process free?Yes. Aadhaar is a free service available to all Indian citizens. If you live in Shimla, all you need to do is visit the nearest Aadhaar centre in Shimla and get yourself registered.