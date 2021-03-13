'Never expected to be in jail; still fighting for climate justice' — Disha Ravi releases first statement post bail

Disha Ravi releases her first statement after getting bail in Toolkit case.

Disha Ravi, the 23-year-old climate activist who was arrested by the Delhi police and then released in connection with the toolkit case during the farmers' protest, on March 13 issued her first public statement after obtaining bail.

"In all the years that someone had asked me where I see myself in 5 years, I would have never answered jail but here I was," read Disha Ravi's statement. This is the first time she has spoken out publicly, since getting bail in the Toolkit case.

The climate activist was arrested on February 14 by the Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

Quite powerfully worded, Disha opens up about her experience in jail, gives a detailed account of her arrest and nine-day custody. She talks about people's limited understanding of climate justice and about all those marginalised sections that are still behind bars.

She begins by saying the only way in which she was able to live through the entire experience was by coercing herself to believe that none of what was happening was real.

"I had coerced myself into believing that the only way I would be able to live through this was by tricking myself into thinking that this wasn't happening to me - the police did not knock on my door on February 13, 2021; they did not take my phone and laptop, and arrest me; they did not present me at Patiala House Court; the media personnel were not trying to find a place inside the room," she said in her statement.

In her first hearing, she was desperately looking for her lawyers, only to realise she doesn't have one and she would have to defend herself.

"I had no idea whether there was legal assistance available so when the judge asked me if I have anything to say, I decided to speak my mind. Before I knew it, I was sent to 5 days in police custody," she said.

In the days following her arrest, Disha said that she was vilified on national media, her autonomy violated.

"It's no surprise that in the days that followed, my autonomy was violated; my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs. I sat there, unaware of the many abstractions made of me in order to satiate their idea of me," she said.

After the five-day custody ended, she was further subjected to three days of judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Talking about her experience, she said: "In Tihar, I was aware of every second of every minute of every hour of every day. Locked in my cell, I wondered when it became a crime to think the most basic elements of sustenance on this planet were as much mine as theirs. Why were millions paying the ultimate price for the greed of a few hundred?"

Another realisation that dawned upon Disha, was people's limited and skewed understanding of 'climate activism or climate justice'. Disha imbibed her climate activism from her grandparents who were farmers. She was witness to how badly they were affected by a water crisis. Yet her work was reduced to just 'tree plantation drives and clean-ups'. These are important she says, but not the same as survival.

"Climate Justice is about intersectional equity. It is about being radically inclusive of all groups of people so that everyone has access to clean air, food and water. Climate Justice isn't just for the rich and the white. It is a fight alongside those who are displaced; whose rivers have been poisoned; whose lands were stolen; who watch their houses get washed away every other season; and those who fight tirelessly for what are basic human rights".

Disha ended her statement by expressing her gratitude to all the people who supported her while acknowledging her privilege in being able to get excellent pro bono legal assistance.

"But what of all those who do not? What of all those still in jail whose stories are not marketable? What of the marginalized that are not worthy of your screen time? What of those who face the world's brazen indifference? Although their physical forms are trapped behind bars because of our collective silence, their ideas continue to live on as will the united resistance of the people. Ideas do not die. And, truth, no matter how long it takes, always reveals itself," she signs off as still fighting for climate justice.

Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi police and charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition in connection with the probe into the ‘toolkit’ or the Google document on farmers’ protests. She was granted bail on February 23 by the Delhi Sessions Court.