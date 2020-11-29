PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Never called farmers' protests politically motivated, clarifies Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by state and the Centre. The current corporation under the TRS and the Congress is the biggest impediment to this, said Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Moneycontrol News
File image: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah
File image: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 said he did not call the protests organized by farmers politically motivated.

"I never called the farmers’ protest politically motivated, neither I am calling it now," Shah said in Hyderabad.

On November 28, the Home Minister said the government was ready to hold talks with farmers who are currently agitating against the recently passed farm bills .

Close

He also urged them to shift their protest to a “structured place”.

related news

While talking to media in Hyderabad, the Home Minister touched upon a number of topics, including the potential of Hyderabad of becoming an IT Hub. However, he said, in order for that to happen, infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by state and the Centre.

"The current corporation under the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress is the biggest impediment to this," Shah said.

Touching on the prevalent 'Nizam culture' in Hyderabad, Shah said: "We will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and work towards constructing a modern and new city flush with democratic principles. We will take it away from dynastic politics without doing any appeasement."

Shah, exuding confidence that the BJP's candidate will become Mayor of the city, said Hyderabad lacked even basic amenities for the past several years.

"The way the people of Telangana have supported (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji during the Lok Sabha polls (the BJP won four seats from Telangana in 2019 Parliament elections)...I feel the begining for change has begun and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop," he said.

 
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #Farm Bills #GHMC polls #hyderabad polls #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.