Never called farmers' protests politically motivated, clarifies Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 said he did not call the protests organized by farmers politically motivated.

"I never called the farmers’ protest politically motivated, neither I am calling it now," Shah said in Hyderabad.

On November 28, the Home Minister said the government was ready to hold talks with farmers who are currently agitating against the recently passed farm bills .

He also urged them to shift their protest to a “structured place”.

While talking to media in Hyderabad, the Home Minister touched upon a number of topics, including the potential of Hyderabad of becoming an IT Hub. However, he said, in order for that to happen, infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by state and the Centre.

"The current corporation under the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress is the biggest impediment to this," Shah said.

Touching on the prevalent 'Nizam culture' in Hyderabad, Shah said: "We will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and work towards constructing a modern and new city flush with democratic principles. We will take it away from dynastic politics without doing any appeasement."

Shah, exuding confidence that the BJP's candidate will become Mayor of the city, said Hyderabad lacked even basic amenities for the past several years.

"The way the people of Telangana have supported (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji during the Lok Sabha polls (the BJP won four seats from Telangana in 2019 Parliament elections)...I feel the begining for change has begun and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop," he said.