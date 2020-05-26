App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Network18 poll on post-lockdown behaviour: Take this survey to get an idea of the 'new normal'

The poll will be open to users until May 28 and each participant can take it only once.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ongoing phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown is set to end on May 31. The restrictions on travel and business operations were eased earlier this month despite many states reporting a rising number of infections.

Although air, train and inter-state bus services have recommenced across the country to varying extents, people are also looking to accept the fact that life is going to be different once services resume in full throttle.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the countrywide lockdowns that followed have definitely altered people's behaviour and lifestyle, and even though the disease does not seem even close to making an exit, many countries are now looking to reopen and resume normal life, but certainly with a degree of precaution.

To understand how people's behaviour will change and what kind of 'new normals' one could expect to see, Network18 has commissioned an online poll. The poll will be open to users until May 28, and each participant can take it only once.

The network-wide survey on post-lockdown behaviour is being conducted in 13 different languages.

Once the survey is completed, all those who participated in the poll will receive a survey completed message.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 26, 2020 06:21 pm

