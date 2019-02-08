App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Network capacity fee for 2nd, subsequent connection not mandatory: TRAI

The clarification came after some subscribers raised the issue regarding the price of the multiple TV connections at home.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Trai said on Friday its regulation does not stop operators from offering discounts or lowering network capacity fee for second or subsequent connections in the same household, but such discounts should be offered uniformly in a location and declared transparently on the players' website. "... now few service providers have started offering the discount/ complete waive Network Capacity Fee (NCF) on second/ additional TV connections in home," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.

The clarification came after some subscribers raised the issue regarding the price of the multiple TV connections at home.

"It has been clarified by the authority that the regulation provides a capping of Rs 130 as Network Capacity Fee (NCF) for 100 SD channels and Rs 20 for the slab of next 25 SD channels," TRAI said.

Further, the regulation does not prohibit the service providers to offer discount or lower Network Capacity Fee for second or additional connections in same location or home, the statement said.

related news

"However, it may be noted that such discount shall be uniform in the target market area of respective TV channel distributor and duly declared by the DPO (Distribution Platform Operator) on their website," it said.

Trai has unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector, which would pave the way for consumers to opt for channels they wish to view, and pay only for them. It had said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide. The new framework came into effect from February 1.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #TRAI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.