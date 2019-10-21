App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netflix junks all reports of meetings with RSS over 'anti-Hindu' content restrictions

The content streaming giant trashed reports claiming RSS members asked them to stream content that “represents real Indian culture and ethos”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Screen grab from Netflix show Leila
Screen grab from Netflix show Leila

The Director of Netflix International Original Film, Srishti Behl Arya, has rejected all media reports claiming that members of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the representatives of the content platform met over 'anti-Hindu content' streamed on the platform.

She clarified on October 20 that all reports talking about closed-door meetings are false.

Notably, recent media reports had stated that the two parties had allegedly met more than six times in the past four months at various locations in New Delhi and Mumbai to negotiate on the kind of content that goes up on the platform that involved urging the platform to show content that “represents real Indian culture and ethos.”

Close

However, according to a News 18 report, Behl dismissed all of these claims as “completely false” and said: “It’s not a true story. There was no meeting at all. It’s fake news.”

related news

Arya was speaking at a panel discussion on “Artistic Freedom: Mapping Out The Entertainment Story” being held at the Jio MAMI Film Festival when she made this statement. The other panelists present with her were Aparna Purohit, who heads Amazon Prime’s India Originals, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and singer Sona Mohapatra.

Notable, in September, Shiv Sena’s IT Cell had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Netflix for showing the world “an incorrect picture” of what India is through its shows.

Ramesh Solanki, the Sena member who had filed the complaint, had especially mentioned shows such as Sacred Games, Leila, and the Patriot Act.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #India #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.