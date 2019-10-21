Netflix junks all reports of meetings with RSS over 'anti-Hindu' content restrictions

The Director of Netflix International Original Film, Srishti Behl Arya, has rejected all media reports claiming that members of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the representatives of the content platform met over 'anti-Hindu content' streamed on the platform.

She clarified on October 20 that all reports talking about closed-door meetings are false.

Notably, recent media reports had stated that the two parties had allegedly met more than six times in the past four months at various locations in New Delhi and Mumbai to negotiate on the kind of content that goes up on the platform that involved urging the platform to show content that “represents real Indian culture and ethos.”

However, according to a News 18 report, Behl dismissed all of these claims as “completely false” and said: “It’s not a true story. There was no meeting at all. It’s fake news.”

Arya was speaking at a panel discussion on “Artistic Freedom: Mapping Out The Entertainment Story” being held at the Jio MAMI Film Festival when she made this statement. The other panelists present with her were Aparna Purohit, who heads Amazon Prime’s India Originals, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and singer Sona Mohapatra.

Notable, in September, Shiv Sena’s IT Cell had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Netflix for showing the world “an incorrect picture” of what India is through its shows.