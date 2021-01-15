Net direct tax collection rises, helps boost government revenues ahead of Budget 2021

Over 59 million people filed income tax returns before the deadline, compared to 26 million in last year. The surge in filing of returns for the financial year 2019-20 before the deadline has helped cut the decline in net direct tax collection, boosting Centre's revenue ahead of the Union Budget.

The reduction in tax collections has declined from the 13 percent, after the third instalment of advance tax on December 16, to 9.2 percent, Business Standard reported.

Of the 59 million returns, more than 3.1 million were filed on the last day. Direct tax collections, net of refunds, stood at Rs 6.57 lakh crore as on January 19, compared with Rs 7.24 trillion in the corresponding period last year.

The surge was led by IT hub Bengaluru, with an 11 percent growth, while Jaipur posted a 1 percent rise in collections, the report said, adding that Mumbai, Delhi saw a decline of 6 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Income tax refunds declined by 3 percent to Rs 1.65 trillion during this period, and gross tax collections contracted by 8 percent to Rs 8.22 trillion.

The centre expects to match last year's collection of Rs 10.53 trillion.

The last date of income tax return filing for the financial year 2019-20 was January 10, 2021. The income tax department has rejected requests for further extension of the due date for filing tax returns in official order.

The last date for filing the income tax return is typically on July 31 of the assessment year. However, the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the centre extended the deadlines three times. The deadline was first extended from July 31 to November 30 and then to December 31, 2020.