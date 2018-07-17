App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nestle India market cap crosses Rs 1 lakh cr

Nestle has also become the third FMCG company after Hindustan Unilever and ITC to command a market valuation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major Nestle India's market valuation has surged past Rs 1 lakh crore mark helped by a rally in its share price. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,01,541.66 crore at close of trade on BSE today.

Shares of the company gained 3.14 percent to end at Rs 10,531.65 on BSE. During the day, it surged 3.55 percent to Rs 10,574 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 3 percent to close at Rs 10,511.75.

Led by the gain in the stock, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 3,096.66 crore to Rs 1,01,541.66 crore on BSE.

related news

Nestle has also become the third FMCG company after Hindustan Unilever and ITC to command a market valuation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

HUL's m-cap stood at Rs 3,64,470.22 crore and that of ITC was Rs 3,29,355.98 crore.

The stock of Nestle has gained over 34 percent so far this year.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 09:09 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Market news #Nestle India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.