NESCO facility in Mumbai plans to start free post-COVID OPD: Report

The NESCO jumbo centre in Mumbai's Goregaon area, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city's civic body, will start post-COVID Out Patient Department (OPD) for those recovering from the infection and who need attention due to health complications.

According to a report by Hindustan Times quoting a senior official, specialists from various hospitals run by the civic body will attend to the patients, particularly those who have developed long-term complications due to the infection.

"As the number of COVID-19 patients has now decreased, we can use the manpower strength to treat patients who are having complications after recovery," said Dr Neelam Andrade, dean, Nair Hospital and in-charge of the jumbo facility.

"We already have specialists from KEM (King Edward Memorial) and Cooper Hospital (Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital) who can attend patients on OPD basis," she added.

Considering that those who are developing post-COVID complications are also put under additional financial burden, since the treatment can go on for months, patients coming to the jumbo centre will be treated free of cost, according to the report.

Moreover, the BMC is also planning to start a post-COVID rehabilitation centre. This will include exercises related to lungs and physiotherapy.

"I am in the process of procuring few equipment that would help in providing physiotherapy to patients that but it would take a week or so," Andrade said.