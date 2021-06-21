Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli claims Yoga originated in Nepal, not India

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that Yoga actually originated in Nepal, not India, adding that India wasn't around when Yoga started in the world.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that Yoga actually originated in Nepal, not India, adding that India wasn't around when Yoga started in the world.

While addressing a program at his residence in Baluwatar, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Prime Minister said, "Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions."

He further stated that the India that exists now wasn't there in the past as it was divided into different factions. He said India was like a continent or sub-continent at that time, reported ANI. Oli also claimed that Indian experts have been hiding facts about it.

Nepal, however, celebrated the occasion, with the Indian Embassy's special program organized virtually, in Kathmandu. It was a part of the ongoing celebration of India@75 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The theme of the celebration this year amidst Covid-19 was 'Be With Yoga, Be At Home (Ghar Ghar ma Yog)', encouraging people to practice "yoga for wellness", the embassy said in a press release.

A lecture-cum-demonstration of common yoga protocol was presented at the Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre and was broadcast live on its Facebook page.

The event with voiceover in the Nepali language was also aired live on television to take the message of yoga and its benefits to every home in Nepal, the embassy said.

The yoga asanas (yoga postures) were presented by Yoga Guru Loknath Khanal and the event was widely viewed by people across Nepal.

In addition, a conversation on "Relevance of Yoga in times of Covid-19" with Yogacharya Sunil Maan was broadcast on 10 prominent Radio FM channels covering all seven provinces of Nepal, the release said.

People from across the country also took part in a vlogging (video blogging) and essay-writing contest organised virtually by the embassy, it said.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.