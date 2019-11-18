Nepal PM says Kalapani area belongs to them, tells India to withdraw immediately: Report

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on November 17 said the Kalapani area belonged to Nepal and that India, which included the region in its official maps recently, should "immediately withdraw its Army from there".

According to a report by The Indian Express, this was Oli's first official response to the controversy, which started after India released its new political maps on November 2 following the restructuring of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Oli made the remarks during a meeting organised by the Nepal Yuva Sangam, which is the youth wing of the ruling Nepal Communist Party. "We will not allow even an inch of our territory to be occupied by any country, India must vacate it," Oli said at the meeting, adding that dialogue with India will follow after "India withdraws its army from our land".

While India has not yet officially replied to Oli's statements, sources told the newspaper that the new maps depicted India's "sovereign territory accurately" and that there has been no revision in boundary with Nepal.

Oli's statement comes after days of protests by both the opposition and the ruling parties in Nepal over the map. According to the report, during an all-party meeting called by Oli three days ago, participants, including former prime ministers and foreign ministers, urged the prime minister to take up the issue with India.

After the new maps were released, Nepal had, in a statement, said its government is "clear" that the Kalapani area lies within Nepalese territory. Reacting to this, India's Ministry of External Affairs had stated that the new map "has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal".