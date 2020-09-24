Nepal plans to conduct census in Kalapani areas, Indian officials say it 'will never materialise': Report

The Nepalese government is planning to conduct a census in the Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani areas of Pithoragarh and some "hawkish elements" in the country's political leadership have even drafted a questionnaire for the exercise, The Times of India reported.

Nepal conducts a census ever 10 years and the next exercise is scheduled for May, 2021. The census involves a nationwide door-to-door survey, the report said.

Sources told the newspaper that some in the Nepalese government want the census to be carried out in the villages comprising the three areas, which the country had earlier included in the maps for its school textbooks and on coins.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Villagers in the area, meanwhile, told the newspaper that there is "no question" of them participating in this exercise conducted by Nepal.

"We are citizens of India. Why should we participate in a census conducted by the Nepalese government?" Mahendra Budhiyal, a resident of Budhi village, said.

Officials of the district administration, too, said in case there is such a plan in the offing, "it can never materialise."

"Even if any such plan was there, it can never materialise as no Nepalese team will be allowed to enter the area for such an exercise," a district administration official told the newspaper. Pithoragarh district officials also said that they were not aware of any such move by the Nepalese government.