Nepal, India aim to better trade ties through Vizag port

A delegation from Nepal today visited the port here and was briefed on its infrastructure and cargo-handling capacity to transport containers to its neighbour. The delegation, according to a press release, was apprised on ways to reduce overall end-to-end logistics cost and improving supplies to Nepal, by the Chairman of the Visakhapatnam port trust M T Krishna Babu.

During the recent Nepal trade meet-2018, importers from Nepal had expressed satisfaction over trade carried on through the port. The delegation wanted a liaison officer in Vishakhapatnam to coordinate with the customs clearance and port-related issues for faster movement of container consignments, the release said.

India and Nepal were looking forward to better the trade ties and create a friendly atmosphere on the business front, it said. The officials in the port requested the delegation to convince the government of Nepal to set up the electronic exchange of messages and streamlining of procedures to avoid delays, the release added.