Nepal dares India as its parliament passes bill including disputed areas in new political map

In a special session held on June 13, Nepal's Parliament passed a Constitution amendment bill, revising the country's political map to include the disputed areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

The lower house of the Parliament voted in favour of the amendment, wherein it lays claim over these key areas of strategic importance along the border with India.

On June 9, the Parliament unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider the Constitution amendment bill to pave way for endorsing the new political map amid the border row with India. A two-thirds majority was required in the 275-member House of Representatives or the lower house to pass the bill.

Major Opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) voted in favour of the government bill to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national emblem by incorporating the new controversial map.

India-Nepal relations came under strain following the inauguration of an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

Nepal last month released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over these three strategically key areas. Meanwhile, India has been maintaining that these areas belonged to it.

India sternly asked Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims after Kathmandu released the new map.

The bill will now be sent to the National Assembly where it will undergo a similar process. The ruling Nepal Communist Party commands a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly (NA).

The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill's provisions if any. After the National Assembly passes the bill, it will be submitted to the President for authentication, after which the bill will be incorporated in the Constitution.