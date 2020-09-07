NEP 2020 LIVE updates | NEP will help India to become education superpower: President Ram Nath Kovind
The conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education' will be attended by education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities and other senior officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) through video conference. Ministry of Education organised the conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education'. It was attended by education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities and other senior officials. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to turn India into an “equitable and vibrant knowledge society”.The education policy envisions an “India-centred education system” that contributes directly to transforming India into a superpower. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Top
highlights
Education policy will reduce brain-drain to other nations: PM
Deliberations will strengthen our efforts to make India a knowledge hub: Modi
PM Modi to address Governors' Conference at 10.30 am
Read: NEP 2020 | Education policy will reduce brain-drain to other nations, says PM Narendra Modi
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will tackle the issue of brain-drain from India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the NEP Governors' conference, PM Modi said that when international institutes will set up campuses in India, students will not feel a need to go abroad for pursuing higher education.
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | All the Governors and Education Ministers have a very important responsibility towards implementing the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020. I am sure that all of you will play an effective role in making India a 'knowledge-hub' while contributing to the implementation of the National Education Policy: President Ram Nath Kovind.
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | In the field of higher education, there is a need to appoint highly qualified persons as soon as possible on the vacancies of Vice-Chancellors and teachers of universities to ensure time bound adherence to the recommendations of this Education Policy: President Ram Nath Kovind.
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | The success of the National Education Policy will depend on the effective contribution of both the Center and the State. Education is the subject of the concurrent list under the Indian Constitution. Therefore, it requires joint and coordinated action by the Center and the States: President
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | The use and integration of technology will accelerate the learning process improvement and yield better results. For this, the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) will be established: President Kovind
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | A National Research Foundation will be established to inspire quality academic research in all fields. To strengthen the culture of research, all universities and higher educational institutions will have to work with the National Research Foundation: Kovind
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | Indian languages, art and culture have been given priority in NEP 2020, it will develop creative potential in students, strengthen Indian languages and maintain unity of India: President Kovind
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | Vocational education will be considered as a part of mainstream education and such education will be given equal respect. This will lead to skill enhancement in children and youth as well as a sense of respect for the dignity of labor: President on NEP 2020
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | Teachers will have a central role in the fundamental changes being made in the education system. It has been made clear in this education policy that the most promising people in the teaching profession should be selected and their livelihood, dignity and autonomy should be ensured: President Ram Nath Kovind
Governors' Conference on NEP 2020 LIVE updates | NEP 2020 emphasises on the need to develop a modern education system based on Indian life-values. At the same time, it is to be tried that everyone should get education with high quality and a vibrant and equal knowledge society should be created: Kovind