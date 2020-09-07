NEP 2020 LIVE updates | NEP will help India to become education superpower: President Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) through video conference. Ministry of Education organised the conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education'. It was attended by education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities and other senior officials. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to turn India into an “equitable and vibrant knowledge society”.

