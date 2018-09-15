App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nehru's statue removed from road in Allahabad, Congress workers protest

The Allahabad Development Authority, however, issued a clarification, saying the statue was placed in a park on the same road.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A statue of Jawaharlal Nehru was removed from an intersection as part of a road-widening project, triggering a protest by the Congress.

According to authorities, the statue near Anand Bhavan was removed on Thursday from Balsan Chauraha here ahead of Kumbh Mela which will be held in January 2019.

PCC member Kishor Vashney termed it as an insult of the country's first prime minister.

He also questioned the move, saying why was a statue of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which is on the same road, remains untouched.

The Allahabad Development Authority, however, issued a clarification, saying the designing of the road is being done by a private company and the statue was placed in a park on the same road.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 08:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

