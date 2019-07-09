Nehru Museum at NMML gets a revamp under MJ Akbar

MJ Akbar, former Minister of State for External Affairs, is leading a quiet revamp of the Nehru Museum at Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML), according to a report by The Economic Times.

Akbar is the vice-chairman of the NMML executive council and has written a biography on India’s first Prime Minister titled, Nehru: The Making of India.

The new Nehru Museum will showcase over 20 rooms across two floors of the building. The ground floor is expected to open up with exhibits of big moments of Nehru’s life till 1947, which includes his time at Harrow School in London, first photo of Nehru in khadi attire, his Purna Swaraj speech in 1929, anecdotes from his days in prison and his famous 'Tryst With Destiny' speech.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The museum will also feature other freedom fighters like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Maulana Azad as well as members of the first Cabinet. A virtual gallery depicting Nehru and his contemporaries from the 1940s to the 1960s called‘Greatest Generation’ will also be shown in the museum.

“Akbar, as vice-chairman and a biographer of the first PM, had proposed a design plan for the Nehru Museum and it was approved earlier itself,” NMML director Shakti Sinha said to the paper.