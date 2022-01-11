Negative RT-PCR report a must to participate in Ganga Sagar Mela, says Calcutta High Court

Pilgrims offer prayers as sun rises ahead of 'Makar Sakranti' festival' during Ganga Sagar mela, in Sagar Island. Representational image. (Source: PTI).

Issuing fresh guidelines, the Calcutta High Court on January 11 said that only those with negative RT-PCR report will be allowed to participate in the Ganga Sagar Mela. The negative certificate should not be older than 72 hours, said the court in its latest directive.

The court also asked the West Bengal government to declare Sagar Island, where the annual fair is held, as notified area.

The annual Ganga Sagar Mela, which is held at West Bengal’s Sagar Island during Makar Sakranti, began January 9 after the Calcutta High Court’s nod on January 7.

The religious congregation, which will end on 16 January, is taking place amidst a steep rise in Omicron cases across several states, including West Bengal. Lakhs of people are expected to congregate for the Mela in South 24 Parganas in this period.

On January 10, the state recorded 19,286 new cases of COVID-19 while the test-positivity rate jumped by almost four percentage points to 37.32 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state had reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 24,287 new COVID-19 cases on January 9.