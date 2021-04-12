Negative COVID-19 report mandatory for people travelling to Himachal Pradesh from seven worst-hit states

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Shimla on March 4. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh government on April 11 made it mandatory for people coming from seven states which have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases to show a COVID-19 negative test report on entering the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said people coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours while visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 16.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

He made the announcement while presiding over a meeting with senior officers to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Thakur said the decision has been taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state and an advisory in this regard will be issued soon.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Himachal Pradesh government has already closed all educational institutions till April 21 and restricted gatherings at marriage ceremonies to 50 people indoors and with a maximum of 200 for outdoors.

Besides, only 50 people have been allowed to attend funerals.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

Expressing concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the last 45 days, the chief minister said 10,691 new infections and 120 deaths had been reported in the state from February 23 to April 10, pushing the tally to 69,114 and fatality count to 1,102.

The number of active cases has risen from just 218 on February 23 to 5,223 on April 10, he added.

"The virus is now spreading with more pace as compared to last year and several school going students were being infected by the virus," he said, appealing to people to stick to COVID protocols.

Devotees are allowed to visit temples in the state during Navratri festival, but holding 'langars', 'bhandaras' and 'jagran' has been completely banned, he said

Thakur said the laxity shown by people has resulted in a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.