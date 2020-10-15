Negative COVID-19 certificate is mandatory to visit Sabarimala temple: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Sabarimala temple will be opened for devotees for five days starting from October 16 at night during the Malayalam month of Thulam amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A negative COVID-19 certificate is mandatory for visiting Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on October 15. Pilgrims wishing to visit the temple will be required to take the test 48 hours before reaching Pamba.

As per the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), only 250 people will be allowed to visit on a single day and booking will be done on a first come first serve basis. A virtual queue portal for the booking of darshans at the temple has been opened for the public.

The TBD also informed that toilet and bathroom facilities have been set up at Pampa, Nilakkal, and Sannidhanam, with sanitisers, soap, and water arranged at various points.

Devotees will ascend and descend through the Swami Ayyappan Road. Special marks have been put in place for devotees to perform darshan at Sannidhanam in accordance with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

There will be no accommodation for devotees at Sabarimala. In addition to the regular poojas, Udayasthamana poojas and Padi poojas will also be held, the TDB said.

With inputs from ANI