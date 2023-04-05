 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Negative content' needs to be removed from history textbooks: Maha BJP chief on NCERT row

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also said that although he was against some "negative descriptions" in textbooks, facts need not be removed from them.

A political row has erupted over it with the Congress accusing the government of distorting history and "whitewashing with a vengeance". (Representative Image: Aaron Burden via Unsplash)

Amid a row over the removal of certain references in NCERT's new class 12 textbooks, BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said some people had deliberately written "negative content" in history textbooks and there was a need to drop it.

He also said that although he was against some "negative descriptions" in textbooks, facts need not be removed from them.

"Gandhiji's death had magical effect on communal situation in the country", "Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists" and "Organisations like RSS were banned for some time" are among the portions missing from the class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session.

A political row has erupted over it with the Congress accusing the government of distorting history and "whitewashing with a vengeance". The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), however, claimed that no curriculum trimming has taken place this year and the syllabus was rationalised in June last year.