No upper age limit for medical entrance exams, clarifies medical education regulator

Representative image

The National Medical Commission, on March 9, announced that there will not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test, the entrance test for admission into medical colleges across India.

As of now too, students of any age are permitted to appear in NEET but this is only a result of an interim relief granted the Supreme Court after a group of students had challenged a government decision to fix the upper age limit for the general category students at 25 years and reserve category students at 30 years six years back.

The Court had said that till the final disposal of the ongoing case, the age limit criteria will not apply and had sought to know the NMC’s stand on the matter.

In a letter issued to the National Testing Agency, which conducts the entrance examination, NMC secretary Pullesh Kumar wrote that in a meeting held on October 21 last year, it had been decided that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.

“Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the regulations on graduate medical education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated,” the letter also said.

Amit Gupta, a teacher who had helped the students file the petition called the NMC move a victory for students who “sometimes realise late in their lives that they want to become doctors”.

“There are many girls who get married early and start preparing for NEET later than others and also minority students who sometimes want to try their luck at medicine after completing religious education,” Gupta said. “It would be completely unjustified if anyone, especially from underprivileged backgrounds are denied their right to become doctors which are seen as a noble profession.”’

It was first in 2016 that the Central Board of Secondary Education under the education ministry, which then conducted the NEET, had first decided to impose an upper age limit criterion for medical aspirants.”

This decision was soon challenged, first in the Delhi High Court and then the Supreme Court.

Every year, nearly 14-15 lakh students appear in the highly competitive NEET, and those tracking the trends say that only a small chunk—around 3-4,000—are above 25 years of age.

“But our contention is that even one student, if she wants to become a doctor late in life- should be allowed to appear in the test and if such a restriction is not imposed anywhere in even the developed countries, it should not be imposed in a developing country like India either,” Gupta said.