NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result of medical entrance exam to be declared today

NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The result of medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be announced on October 16, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was earlier postponed twice due to the pandemic and the government decided to go ahead with it, despite opposition by a section, to mitigate any further academic loss. The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26 and then scheduled for September 13. From this year, the admissions to MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, will also be made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019, passed by Parliament in 2019. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.