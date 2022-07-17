English
    NEET records 95% attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

    Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

    PTI
    July 17, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST

    About 95 per cent attendance was on July 17 recorded in the medical entrance exam NEET, which had received the highest number of applicants ever, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

    cAbout 95 per cent attendance was recorded today, a senior NTA official said. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

    Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.
    PTI
    #Entrance exam #India #medical #NEET
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 09:49 pm
