you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

NEET postponed due to corona outbreak

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) took the decision in view of the three-week lockdown as well as pending board exams for a few subjects, a senior official told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed the national medical entrance exam, NEET, in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) was scheduled for May 3.



First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

