NEET PG counselling delay: AIIMS' Resident Doctors Association calls off strike plan after minister's assurance

The Resident Doctors Association of AllMS New Delhi on December 28 decided to call off the strike that was supposed to take place on December 29, following their meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The doctors who have been protesting against the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling claimed that they were manhandled and lathi-charged during their peaceful protest on December 27. Soon after this, they decided to call for a complete shutdown including emergency services on December 29. The Delhi Police has however refuted all these allegations and claimed that no force was used on the doctors.

Upon meeting with the Union health minister, the resident doctors were assured that counselling will be held at the earliest. The minister also reproached the manhandling of resident doctors by the Delhi Police.

"We hope that the matter will be resolved at the earliest. Since our demands are met, accordingly the AIIMS, New Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on 29th December 2021 vide letter no. 96/RDA/2021. All services to be continued as normal," read the association's press release.

Following the detailed meeting with the delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), the health minister said all requisite steps are being taken by the government and a suitable reply with respect to the EWS report will be submitted to Supreme Court before the scheduled date of hearing on January 6.

"Our resident doctors have been protesting for the last few days over the delay in NEET PG counselling. I held a meeting with a delegation of the protesting doctors at Nirman Bhawan to resolve the issue," the minister told PTI.

Mandaviya also expressed gratitude to the resident doctors and health care workers for the exemplary work done by them during the Covid crisis

Even though the RDA have for now called off the strike, they remain firm to 'act with haste if authorities do not stick to their promise'.

Intensifying their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, a large number of resident doctors on December 28 protested on the premises of Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, even as police personnel were deployed to ensure maintenance of law and order.

A day earlier, the protest took a dramatic turn, as medics and police personnel had faced off in the streets, with both sides claiming that several persons suffered injuries in the ensuing melee.