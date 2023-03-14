NEET PG 2023 results out; Here's how to check your scores

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 14 released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) 2023.

Around 2.9 lakh students registered to appear for the NEET PG examination this year. The exam was conducted on March 5, 2023, for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

Currently, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. However, the individual scorecards of the candidates can only be downloaded from the website on or after March 25, 2023.

The cut-off scores for various categories as specified in the NEET-PG Information Bulletin for 2023 are as follows

Moneycontrol News