NEET PG 2023 results out; Here's how to check your scores

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 14 released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) 2023.

Around 2.9 lakh students registered to appear for the NEET PG examination this year. The exam was conducted on March 5, 2023, for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

Currently, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. However, the individual scorecards of the candidates can only be downloaded from the website on or after March 25, 2023.

The cut-off scores for various categories as specified in the NEET-PG Information Bulletin for 2023 are as follows

According to the official notification, all questions in NEET-PG 2023 were re-checked by subject-matter experts from the concerned specialty after the test was conducted for technical accuracy.

"As per the inputs from the subject-matter experts, no question was found to be technically incorrect or ambiguous," the notification stated.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya took to Twitter to congratulate all the qualified candidates and the NBEMS.