NEET PG 2020: Result expected by January 31, follow these steps to check

The scorecard for the exam will also be released online in the first week of February. Counselling for the candidates who qualify in the exam will start somewhere around the third week of March.
The National Board of Examinations is expected to announce the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG 2020) examination by January 31.
The scorecard for the exam will also be released online in the first week of February. Counselling for the candidates who qualify in the exam will start somewhere around the third week of March.All information related to the examination is available on www.nbe.edu.in.
Here's how you can check your result:
-Click on the result link given on the website.
-Enter necessary credentials: user ID and password.
-The result will be displayed and can be downloaded by candidates.
To be eligible for the NEET PG 2020, which was conducted was conducted online on January 5, candidates must possess a valid MBBS degree from an institution recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI), and must have an MBBS degree or provisional certificate to that effect. In addition, the must also have completed a year of internship on or before March 31, 2020.
Indian citizens, or overseas citizens of India who have obtained their Primary Medical Qualifications from medical colleges outside India, should have qualified the screening test: the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, which is conducted by National Board of Examinations.Further, they should have been registered with MCI/SMC and should have completed their internship or likely to complete their internship on or before March 31, 2020.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.