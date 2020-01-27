App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NEET PG 2020: Result expected by January 31, follow these steps to check

The scorecard for the exam will also be released online in the first week of February. Counselling for the candidates who qualify in the exam will start somewhere around the third week of March.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Board of Examinations is expected to announce the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG 2020) examination by January 31.

All information related to the examination is available on www.nbe.edu.in.

Here's how you can check your result:

-Go to the official website www.nbe.edu.in.
-Click on the result link given on the website.
-Enter necessary credentials: user ID and password.

-The result will be displayed and can be downloaded by candidates.

To be eligible for the NEET PG 2020, which was conducted was conducted online on January 5, candidates must possess a valid MBBS degree from an institution recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI), and must have an MBBS degree or provisional certificate to that effect. In addition, the must also have completed a year of internship on or before March 31, 2020.

Indian citizens, or overseas citizens of India who have obtained their Primary Medical Qualifications from medical colleges outside India, should have qualified the screening test: the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, which is conducted by National Board of Examinations.

Further, they should have been registered with MCI/SMC and should have completed their internship or likely to complete their internship on or before March 31, 2020.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #India #National Board of Examination #NEET PG 2020

