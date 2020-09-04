NEET, JEE LIVE Updates | Supreme Court to hear review petition by 6 states

The Supreme Court (SC) will on September 4 hear a review petition by six sates seeking postponement of the JEE and NEET examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will hear the review petition.

The SC had on the August 17 dismissed pleas to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test scheduled in September.

Six opposition-ruled states - Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra - had sought a review of the order.

JEE-Mains have already begun across the country from September 1, while NEET will be held on September 13.

PTI reported that on the third day of the JEE Mains, 82.14 percent of the registered candidates appeared for the examination, as against 54.67 percent on the first day.

