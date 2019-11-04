App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

NEET has benefitted only students who spend lakhs on coaching classes: Madras HC

The bench said it was shocking that only a negligible number of candidates got admission without coaching

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opining that NEET, instead of giving the expected good results, has benefited only students who spend lakhs of rupees on coaching classes and put rural students at a disadvantage, the Madras High Court on November 4 advised the Centre, which framed the rules, to take note of it.

The division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan, stated this when hearing a PIL after Additional Advocate General P H Aravind Pandian, complying with the court's October 25 directive, submitted a list of candidates who got admission after attending coaching classes and those without doing so.

The court noted that the government stated that only 48 students got medical seats without attending coaching classes, whereas 3,033 secured admission to government colleges after going to coaching classes.

Close

Similarly, only 52 students got admission in self-financing colleges without attending coaching classes, while 1,598 got medical seats after attending coaching classes.

related news

The bench said it was shocking that only a negligible number of candidates got admission without coaching.

"That means medical education is not available to the poor people and it is available only to those who underwent coaching classes by spending lakhs of rupees. Moreover, this will also put rural students in a disadvantageous position, as they lack facilities of undergoing coaching," the court said.

It also asked the Union government, which brought in the rules or amendment to conduct NEET Exam, to take note of it.

S Dheeran, an aspiring medical student, had filed the PIL for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to undertake proper counselling and 'mop-up procedure' to fill 207 management quota MBBS seats in various colleges.

The court had widened the scope of Dheeran's petition, taking note of the NEET impersonation scam which surfaced last month when a suspicion was raised over a first-year MBBS student of Theni Medical College.

Investigations revealed he had secured the admission using the marks scored by a proxy candidate.

The court had directed all medical colleges in Tamil Nadu — government, private and deemed universities — to send a list of admitted students to the National Testing Agency, which conducted NEET, by e-mail on or before October 30.

On receipt of the communications, the NTA shall forward the original thumb impression of all admitted candidates in the state to CB-CID police, probing the impersonation scam, the court had said.

During the hearing on Monday, NTA counsel submitted that fingerprints of 6,976 students of government and private medical colleges and 1,250 of seven deemed Universities have been handed over to the CB-CID.

Counsel for CBI gave an undertaking that he would verify whether the agency had received any complaint with regard to impersonation or malpractices in the NEET exam to secure admission in medical colleges in other states

The bench then posted the matter to November 7.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NEET

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.