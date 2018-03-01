App
Feb 28, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

NEET exam for veterinary courses on May 6

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on May 6 for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BV Sc & AH) degree courses in recognised colleges for the 2018-19 academic year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a public notice, the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) today said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the NEET exam on May 6 for those seeking seats under 15 per cent All-India quota.

The VCI also mentioned that the merit list of the NEET (UG) 2018 will be used for allocation of seats under 15 per cent All-India quota in recognised veterinary colleges for admission to BV Sc & AH course during the academic year 2018-19.

