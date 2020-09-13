NEET 2020 LIVE Updates | Kolkata Metro resumes services with NEET special trains

NEET exam 2020 LIVE updates | Kolkata Metro resumes services with NEET special trains

Kolkata Metro started services today after nearly six months with special services for NEET examinees and their guardians. Regular passenger services will commence on Monday with social distancing measures and other safety protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Metro official said.

NEET aspirants, many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am when the first trains started from both ends of the North-South line -- Noapara and Kavi Subhash. The examinees and their guardians were allowed inside the stations upon showing the admit cards to police personnel posted at the entry gates. The candidates and their guardians went through thermal checking and sanitised their hands before buying paper tickets at the counters.

The special services will continue till 7 pm at intervals of 15 minutes, officials said.