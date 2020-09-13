Live now
Sep 13, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NEET 2020 LIVE Updates | Kolkata Metro resumes services with NEET special trains
NEET 2020 Exam LIVE Updates: A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the crucial medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)
NEET Exam 2020: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, more than 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for NEET exam today. National Testing Agency (NTA) has put strict precautions in place for conducting the exam. The exam will be conducted between 2-5 pm and candidates must report to the exam venue as per the time slot specified in the NEET 2020 admit card. Candidates also have to follow the exam day instructions mentioned on the admit card and NEET 2020 dress code. The crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was earlier postponed twice in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
NEET 2020 LIVE updates | List of items candidates are allowed for carry with them into the examination room.
> Mask on face
> Gloves on hand
> Personal transparent water bottle
> Hand sanitizer (50 ml)
> Exam related documents as instructed
> NEET UG Admit Card
> Valid ID card
NEET 2020 LIVE updates | NEET aspirants can use local trains to reach exam centres
Central Railway has allowed students to use local train services if they have valid identity card. "With ID cards, students can use local trains," Central Railway tweeted. This will enable NEET aspirants to use local train to reach to their exam centers.
NEET exam 2020 LIVE updates | Kolkata Metro resumes services with NEET special trains
Kolkata Metro started services today after nearly six months with special services for NEET examinees and their guardians. Regular passenger services will commence on Monday with social distancing measures and other safety protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Metro official said.
NEET aspirants, many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am when the first trains started from both ends of the North-South line -- Noapara and Kavi Subhash. The examinees and their guardians were allowed inside the stations upon showing the admit cards to police personnel posted at the entry gates. The candidates and their guardians went through thermal checking and sanitised their hands before buying paper tickets at the counters.
The special services will continue till 7 pm at intervals of 15 minutes, officials said.
NEET exam 2020 LIVE updates | West Bengal: Candidates arrive at an examination centre in Siliguri to appear for NEET exam
Read: NEET Admit Card 2020 released: How to download from ntaneet.nic.in, other details
NEET exam 2020 LIVE updates | There was a growing chorus against the NTA's decision amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Supreme Court had on September 9 dismissed another set of petitions against the postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan questioned as to how can the petition be considered. He said that the review petition had also been dismissed and that another entrance examination JEE Main (for engineering aspirants) has also been conducted. The petitioners had sought a postponement of NEET 2020 by three weeks citing inadequate transport facilities. SC said the postponement of the exams would put students' careers in peril. Continue reading..
NEET 2020 exam LIVE updates | How to download NEET admit card 2020:
Here's how you can download NEET 2020 exam admit card:
> Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in
> Click on the 'Download Admit card' link flashing on the homepage
> Enter your application number, password and date of birth and security pin
> Your NEET Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on screen.
> Download and take a print out.
NEET 2020 LIVE updates | Website to download NEET admit card 2020
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released NEET 2020 admit card on August 26. Students can download their NEET admit card from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Click here to visit the website
NEET exam 2020 LIVE updates | Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank extends his best wishes to NEET aspirants
Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank extended his best wishes to NEET aspirants. "I extend my best wishes to all the candidates who are appearing in the NEET 2020 examination. All the state governments have made concrete arrangements with proper arrangements in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the Government of India," he tweeted.